Znanost

Astronomi potiču sigurno promatranje prstenaste pomrčine Sunca

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Listopada 11, 2023
Astronomers are gearing up to witness a stunning celestial phenomenon on Saturday as an annular solar eclipse creates a mesmerizing “ring of fire” in the skies over the Americas. However, to enjoy this rare sight safely, experts are stressing the importance of taking precautionary measures.

The annular solar eclipse will be visible along a 125-mile-wide (201-kilometer-wide) path that stretches across North, Central, and South America. This event is a result of the Moon passing in front of the Sun but not entirely blocking it, leaving a glowing ring of sunlight visible around the Moon’s outer edge.

While an eclipse of this nature can be a breathtaking spectacle, it is crucial to protect your eyes during the viewing. Regular sunglasses are not sufficient to shield your eyes from the intense brightness of the Sun. Instead, astronomers recommend using special solar-filtered glasses or handheld viewers specifically designed for eclipse viewing.

Looking directly at the Sun, even during an eclipse, can cause severe damage to the eyes, such as solar retinopathy. This occurs when the intense solar radiation damages the cells of the retina, leading to permanent vision loss or impairment.

Experts warn against attempting to use ordinary sunglasses, telescopes, or unfiltered cameras to observe an eclipse, as these methods do not provide adequate protection. Only approved solar filters or eclipse glasses with ISO 12312-2 certification should be used.

It’s important to note that the upcoming annular solar eclipse will be the last visible in the Americas until 2046. Therefore, astronomers urge everyone within the eclipse path to take advantage of this rare event but to prioritize their eye safety above all else.

Izvori:
– CNN

By Vicky Stavropoulou

