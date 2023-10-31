Sunflowers Utilize Unique Method to Track the Sun, Study Finds

Sunflowers are well-known for their ability to turn their faces and follow the sun as it moves across the sky. However, the exact mechanism behind this behavior has remained a mystery until now. A recent study conducted by plant biologists at the University of California, Davis, has shed light on how sunflowers “see” the sun and revealed a novel mechanism that differs from previous assumptions.

Contrary to what plant scientists had believed, sunflowers do not rely on the same phototropism mechanism that allows other plants to grow towards a light source. Instead, sunflowers exhibit heliotropism, a unique ability to actively track the sun’s movement. The researchers found that sunflowers achieve this by growing slightly more on the east side of their stems during the day, causing their heads to turn westward. At night, they grow more on the west side, causing their heads to swing back towards the east.

Significantly, the study also uncovered that the genes responsible for heliotropism in sunflowers are different from those associated with phototropism in other plants. When sunflowers were grown indoors towards a light source, the genes associated with phototropin were activated. However, when grown outdoors and exposed to sunlight, a distinct pattern of gene expression was observed.

Although the specific genes involved in heliotropism have not been identified yet, the researchers ruled out the phototropin pathway commonly associated with light sensing in plants. Further research will investigate protein regulation in sunflowers to unveil the molecular pathways responsible for heliotropism.

This breakthrough discovery not only provides insight into the fascinating behavior of sunflowers but also has broader implications. It highlights the importance of considering natural environmental conditions when studying plants in controlled laboratory environments. The findings of this study challenge previous assumptions and pave the way for a deeper understanding of light-sensing mechanisms in plants.

PITANJA:

Q: What is heliotropism?

A: Heliotropism is the ability of a plant to follow the movement of the sun.

Q: What is phototropism?

A: Phototropism is the ability of a plant to grow towards a light source.

Q: What is the difference between heliotropism and phototropism?

A: Heliotropism involves actively tracking the movement of the sun, while phototropism refers to growing towards a light source.

Q: How do sunflowers exhibit heliotropism?

A: Sunflowers grow slightly more on the east side during the day, causing their heads to turn westward. At night, they grow more on the west side, causing their heads to swing back towards the east.

Q: What did the study reveal about sunflowers’ genes?

A: The study found that the genes responsible for heliotropism in sunflowers are different from those associated with phototropism in other plants.

Izvor: Phys.org