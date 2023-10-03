Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Gitarist Brian May pomaže NASA-inoj sondi da sleti na asteroid Bennu

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Listopada 3, 2023
Gitarist Brian May pomaže NASA-inoj sondi da sleti na asteroid Bennu

In addition to being a legendary guitarist for the band Queen, Brian May is also an astrophysicist with a PhD. Recently, he put his scientific knowledge to use by assisting NASA in determining where their probe should land on the asteroid Bennu.

Bennu is an asteroid that is believed to be a remnant from the early solar system. It is composed of rock chunks held together by gravity and orbits the sun every 1.2 years. In 2016, NASA launched the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft with the mission of collecting samples from Bennu.

The challenge was finding a suitable landing site on the asteroid’s surface. The original plan was to touch down on an area referred to as “the beach,” but it turned out that Bennu was actually a rough terrain covered in boulders. This is where Brian May came in.

May developed stereoscopic images of Bennu’s surface to help identify a safe landing spot for the spacecraft. Stereoscopic imaging adds depth to flat images, similar to the effect of 3D glasses. His expertise in this technique proved invaluable in ensuring a successful landing.

Dante Lauretta, the leader of the OSIRIS-REx mission, praised May’s involvement and described him as a true space enthusiast and advocate for space exploration. May’s contribution to the mission was detailed in a book co-authored by Lauretta, titled “Bennu 3-D: Anatomy of an Asteroid.”

Brian May’s dual career as a musician and astrophysicist is a testament to his passion for both art and science. His collaboration with NASA demonstrates the significant role that individuals from various backgrounds can play in advancing scientific exploration.

Izvori:
– Washington Post: María Luisa Paúl, “Guitarist has a PhD in astrophysics, which he put to use helping scientists decide just where their probe would land on asteroid Bennu”
– Book: “Bennu 3-D: Anatomy of an Asteroid” by Dante Lauretta and Brian May

By Vicky Stavropoulou

