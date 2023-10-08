Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Napredak u foto-elektrokemiji: povećanje stabilnosti za proizvodnju obnovljive energije

ByRobert Andrew

Listopada 8, 2023
Napredak u foto-elektrokemiji: povećanje stabilnosti za proizvodnju obnovljive energije

Photo-electrochemistry, a field that combines the principles of photochemistry and electrochemistry, holds great importance in various scientific and technological branches. One of its prominent applications lies in converting solar energy into electrical or chemical energy. However, the stability of photo-electrochemical materials has remained a longstanding challenge.

Addressing this issue, a team of researchers from the University of Hamburg, DESY, and LMU Munich has made significant strides in enhancing the stability of these materials. Their comprehensive research and investigation aim to overcome the limitations that have limited the efficacy of photo-electrochemistry in electricity production.

In photo-electrochemical cells, sunlight is harnessed to generate electricity. To achieve this, the photo-electrode absorbs photons and creates electron-hole pairs. These pairs are then separated to generate an electric current. Unfortunately, the instability of the materials used in this process has thwarted its potential.

Through meticulous experimentation and analysis, the research team has made promising breakthroughs in increasing the stability of photo-electrochemical materials. Their findings hold immense significance for the renewable energy sector, as unstable materials hinder the efficient harnessing of solar energy.

This advancement in photo-electrochemistry brings us closer to realizing the potential of renewable energy production. As stability concerns are addressed, photo-electrochemical cells become more viable for the conversion of sunlight into electricity. With the integration of these improved materials into solar energy harvesting systems, we can unlock new possibilities for sustainable power generation.

Izvori:
– Sveučilište u Hamburgu
– DESY
– LMU Munich

By Robert Andrew

Povezano post

Znanost

Uočite Međunarodnu svemirsku postaju i istražite noćno nebo

Listopada 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Znanost

Novozelandski podmorski rezervoar mogao bi riješiti misterij "tihih" potresa

Listopada 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Linearni defekti mogu putovati brže od zvučnih valova, a to je velika stvar

Listopada 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Promašili ste

Znanost

Uočite Međunarodnu svemirsku postaju i istražite noćno nebo

Listopada 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Znanost

Novozelandski podmorski rezervoar mogao bi riješiti misterij "tihih" potresa

Listopada 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Znanost

Linearni defekti mogu putovati brže od zvučnih valova, a to je velika stvar

Listopada 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Znanost

Misija Psyche: Istraživanje tajanstvenog metalnog asteroida

Listopada 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari