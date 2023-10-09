Analiza genetičke regulatorne mreže razvoja lišća topole

Researchers have conducted a study to analyze the genetic regulatory network of poplar leaf development. Leaves play a crucial role in the process of photosynthesis in plants, and understanding their developmental process can enhance the photosynthetic capacity of plants.

Populus, commonly known as poplar, is a widely used plant species in various fields. It serves as a greenery species in urban environments and is also utilized as a model species for physiological and ecological studies. While previous studies have extensively focused on poplar, the developmental stages of poplar leaves have not been thoroughly investigated.

Using high-throughput sequencing technology, the researchers examined the changes in gene and miRNA expression during the development of poplar leaves. They constructed a dynamic transcriptome regulatory network of the poplar leaf life cycle and identified the core regulatory factors influencing leaf growth and development. The findings of this study are published in the journal Horticulture Research.

The research revealed that the developmental process of poplar leaves can be divided into five distinct periods. During the early stages of leaf development, genes associated with cellular growth and division were highly expressed. As the leaves matured and acquired photosynthetic capacity, the expression of these genes decreased. The period of maximum photosynthetic capacity exhibited reduced photosynthesis and chlorophyll levels.

Additionally, the study identified specific miRNAs and transcription factors that regulate leaf growth and development during different periods. Certain transcription factors promoted leaf growth and morphogenesis, while others were involved in leaf senescence and chlorophyll degradation. The expression patterns of these regulatory factors varied depending on the developmental stage of the leaves.

The results of this study provide valuable insights into the growth and development process of poplar leaves and their regulatory mechanisms. This knowledge can be used to enhance molecular design breeding strategies aimed at prolonging leaf longevity, increasing the maximum photosynthetic rate, and optimizing the growth period with the highest photosynthetic capacity.

Source: Horticulture Research (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhad186)