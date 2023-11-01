Novi uvidi u globalnu distribuciju filamentoznih virusnih infekcija u koraljima

Stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD) has wreaked havoc on coral colonies in the Caribbean since 2014, resulting in significant losses of coral populations. While researchers have investigated the role of bacteria in SCTLD, the causative agent remains unidentified. However, a recent study has shed light on another potential player in the disease: filamentous viruses.

A team of scientists utilized transmission electron microscopy (TEM) to examine the presence of filamentous virus-like particles (VLPs) in the endosymbiotic dinoflagellates of corals, known as Symbiodiniaceae. The researchers analyzed Pacific corals, including Acropora hyacinthus and Porites c.f. lobata, and discovered that over 60% of Symbiodiniaceae cells (genus Cladocopium) harbored VLPs. Interestingly, the prevalence of VLPs was higher in Symbiodiniaceae from colonies experiencing heat stress.

Moreover, the study found that expelled Symbiodiniaceae from A. hyacinthus also contained filamentous VLPs, and these cells were more degraded compared to their in hospite counterparts. These VLPs ranged in length from approximately 150 to 1500 nanometers and had a diameter of 16–37 nanometers, indicating different stages in a replication cycle.

Contrary to previous beliefs, filamentous VLPs were not solely observed in SCTLD-affected corals or specific reef regions. The study revealed filamentous VLPs in diverse Symbiodiniaceae lineages, including Breviolum, Cladocopium, and Durusdinium. This finding challenges the notion that filamentous viruses are exclusive to particular Symbiodiniaceae genera.

While the role of filamentous VLPs in SCTLD remains inconclusive, this research suggests that these viruses are widespread and commonly infect Symbiodiniaceae. To gain a better understanding of their impact on coral colonies, future studies should focus on genomic characterization of these viruses and empirical tests of their effects on Symbiodiniaceae.

Overall, this study provides new insights into the global distribution of filamentous virus infections in corals. By unraveling the prevalence and diversity of these viruses, scientists can further explore their role in coral diseases and potentially develop targeted interventions to mitigate the effects of SCTLD.

What is SCTLD?

Stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD) is a highly contagious disease that has caused significant losses of coral colonies in the Caribbean since 2014.

What are filamentous viruses?

Filamentous viruses are virus-like particles (VLPs) that have an elongated shape resembling filaments. They are associated with various diseases in plants and have recently been discovered in corals.

Are filamentous VLPs only found in SCTLD-affected corals?

No, filamentous VLPs have been detected in both SCTLD-affected and apparently healthy corals, as well as in different reef regions. They are not exclusive to specific coral species or genera.

Koliki je značaj ovog istraživanja?

This study highlights the widespread presence of filamentous virus infections in Symbiodiniaceae, the endosymbiotic dinoflagellates of corals. It challenges existing assumptions about the association between filamentous viruses and SCTLD and opens up new avenues for investigating their role in coral diseases.