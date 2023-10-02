Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Nobelova nagrada za medicinu odaje priznanje znanstvenicima za razvoj mRNA cjepiva protiv COVID-19

Listopada 2, 2023
The Nobel Prize in medicine has been awarded to Katalin Kariko from Hungary and Drew Weissman from the United States for their groundbreaking research on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, which has led to the development of effective COVID-19 vaccines. The prestigious award recognizes their contributions to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during the global pandemic.

Messenger RNA is a type of genetic material that carries instructions from the DNA to the body’s cells. The COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna use mRNA to instruct the cells to recognize and destroy the spike protein of the coronavirus. When the body’s immune system responds to the spike protein, it becomes capable of fighting off the virus even without prior exposure.

Katalin Kariko is a professor at Sagan’s University in Hungary and an adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania. She played a vital role as the senior vice president and head of RNA protein replacement at BioNTech. Drew Weissman conducted his prize-winning research alongside Kariko at the University of Pennsylvania.

The Nobel Assembly lauded their discovery, stating that it fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with the immune system. Their work has not only saved millions of lives but has also prevented severe COVID-19 cases and enabled societies to reopen.

Dr. Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, described the mRNA vaccines as a “game changer” in combating the coronavirus pandemic. He credited these vaccines with saving millions of lives and acknowledged that without mRNA technology, the situation would have been much worse. The mRNA vaccines have proven to be far superior to other vaccine options.

The announcement of the Nobel Prize in medicine sets the stage for this year’s awards, with the remaining five categories soon to be unveiled.

