Novi alat za uređivanje gena temeljen na CRISPR-u obećava liječenje genetskih poremećaja

Researchers from the University of Tokyo have developed a new gene-editing tool that could potentially revolutionize treatments for genetic disorders. The tool is a modified version of the AsCas12f enzyme, which is only a third of the size of the commonly used Cas9 enzyme. This smaller size allows for more efficient delivery of the enzyme into cells, potentially improving the effectiveness of gene therapy.

To enhance the editing ability of the AsCas12f enzyme, the research team created mutations and engineered activity-enhanced variants of the enzyme. These variants demonstrated 10 times more editing ability than the original enzyme. The engineered AsCas12f has been tested in mice and shows promise for developing more effective treatments for patients with genetic disorders.

The researchers published their findings in the journal Cell, where they concluded that the engineered AsCas12f variants could serve as a minimal genome-editing platform for in vivo gene therapy. The compact size of the AsCas12f enzyme makes it an attractive candidate for delivery via adeno-associated viruses (AAVs), which are commonly used as carriers for genetic material in gene therapy. The smaller size allows for more efficient packaging of the enzyme into AAV vectors.

The team used a combination of structural analysis and deep mutational scanning methods to identify mutations that would enhance the effectiveness of the enzyme in human cells. They then used cryogenic electron microscopy to analyze the structure of AsCas12f and engineer the new version of the enzyme with enhanced editing ability.

The researchers also noted the possibility of using computational modeling or machine learning in future studies to identify even better combinations of mutations for further improvements. They believe that this approach could be applied to other Cas enzymes, potentially leading to the development of genome-editing enzymes capable of targeting a wide range of genes.

Overall, this new CRISPR-based gene-editing tool has the potential to significantly advance the field of gene therapy and improve treatment options for patients with genetic disorders.

Izvori:

– Cell: “An AsCas12f-based compact genome-editing tool derived by deep mutational scanning and structural analysis”

– Image Source: Hino et al. 2023 (not included)