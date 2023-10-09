Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Misija Chandrayaan-4: ISRO-ov sljedeći lunarni poduhvat

ByRobert Andrew

Listopada 9, 2023
Misija Chandrayaan-4: ISRO-ov sljedeći lunarni poduhvat

The Chandrayaan-4 mission has come into focus as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) wraps up its Chandrayaan-3 mission. While the chances of the Chandrayaan-4 mission happening are low, all attention has shifted towards this new lunar expedition. Officially known as the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (Lupex), this venture aims to explore the lunar poles.

The Chandrayaan-4 mission gained traction after ISRO encountered setbacks with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the Moon. As they are likely nonfunctional, the revival of the Chandrayaan-4 mission would be miraculous. Nevertheless, ISRO is determined to press forward with new lunar exploration.

In 2017, ISRO collaborated with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), signing an agreement to advance lunar missions. This partnership paved the way for joint efforts in exploring the Moon’s mysteries. The Chandrayaan-4 mission is one of the outcomes of this collaboration, demonstrating the shared vision of both organizations.

The Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (Chandrayaan-4) aims to uncover valuable information about the lunar poles. These regions hold significant scientific importance, as they may contain resources such as water ice and may serve as potential sites for future human colonization efforts.

Although specific details about the Chandrayaan-4 mission are yet to be revealed, it is expected to build upon the knowledge gained from previous missions. ISRO’s dedication to space exploration and its collaboration with JAXA will undoubtedly contribute to a successful lunar expedition.

In conclusion, while the chances of reviving the Chandrayaan-4 mission remain slim, it has become the focal point for ISRO as they conclude the Chandrayaan-3 mission. With the Lupex mission on the horizon, ISRO’s partnership with JAXA signals a bright future for lunar exploration, unlocking the secrets of the Moon and its potential for future human ventures.

Izvori:
– ISRO

By Robert Andrew

Povezano post

Znanost

Zvjezdani izvor mladosti s burnom poviješću formiranja u središtu naše galaksije

Listopada 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Znanost

Znanstvenici pronašli dokaze pigmenta đumbira u fosiliziranim žabama

Listopada 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Znanost

NASA-ina misija Psyche: Istraživanje asteroida bogatog metalima

Listopada 10, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašili ste

Znanost

Zvjezdani izvor mladosti s burnom poviješću formiranja u središtu naše galaksije

Listopada 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Znanost

Znanstvenici pronašli dokaze pigmenta đumbira u fosiliziranim žabama

Listopada 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA-ina misija Psyche: Istraživanje asteroida bogatog metalima

Listopada 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Astrofizičari koriste svemirski teleskop James Webb za proučavanje nestabilne zvijezde

Listopada 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari