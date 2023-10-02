The Fascinating Life of the Sandhill Crane

The sandhill crane is a remarkable bird that calls the Cariboo-Chilcotin region its home. These ancient creatures are known for their distinctive calls, which can travel up to 2.5 miles. They have a unique feature in their coiled tracheas that enables them to produce these loud and undulating vocalizations.

Sandhill cranes are one of fifteen crane species found worldwide and the only species that nests in Canada. These majestic birds are among the largest in North America, standing over a meter tall with a wingspan of two meters. They have a slate gray body, a red forehead, bright white cheeks, and long black bill and legs.

These birds have been around for millions of years and have remained relatively unchanged. Their adaptability and long-term memory have likely contributed to their survival, outlasting over 99% of all species that have ever existed. Cranes have held a significant place in many cultures throughout history, and their presence in the Cariboo-Chilcotin is truly special.

Sandhill cranes prefer secluded nesting sites, which means they are often only seen during migration or towards the end of summer when their chicks have matured. They arrive in British Columbia between March and May and return south between September and October. Courtship dances are a common sight in spring, as they help the birds find lifelong mates.

These birds nest and forage on the ground in various habitats such as marshes, bogs, hayfields, and pastureland. They have followed the same migration patterns for thousands of years, reusing nesting sites and settling in familiar areas.

Sandhill cranes have a slow reproductive rate, with females typically laying two eggs, but only one chick usually survives to fledge. The young cranes are precocious and able to leave the nest within hours of hatching. They stay close to their parents for about nine to ten months before joining a flock of non-breeding cranes.

While sandhill cranes have been able to recover from near-extinction in the past, human activity continues to pose threats to their habitats. Disturbances from activities such as fracking and wetland damming can disrupt nesting and foraging sites. Wind farms also impact their migration routes and should be reconsidered for their placement.

With a population of under ten thousand, it is crucial to protect the crane’s migratory staging areas and nesting sites. Minimizing the impact on their habitats during human activities is essential to ensure their survival. These sensitive birds, with their low chick survival rate and late breeding age, could easily become a threatened species if not properly protected.

