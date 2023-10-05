Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Crne rupe možda nisu tako jednostavne kao što smo mislili

ByRobert Andrew

Listopada 5, 2023
Crne rupe možda nisu tako jednostavne kao što smo mislili

Black holes have always been considered to be relatively simple in terms of their characteristics. The ‘no-hair theorem’ suggests that all the information about a black hole can be summarized by its mass, angular momentum, and charge. However, a recent study by researchers from the University of Southampton, University of Cambridge, and the Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona challenges this notion.

Typically, the collapse of matter into a black hole results in the loss of all other information about the matter. This leads to the idea that black holes are “bald” and devoid of any distinguishing features, apart from the three mentioned characteristics.

However, the researchers propose that under certain circumstances black holes could become “hairy.” While the no-hair theorem assumes that the space around a black hole is empty, the researchers suggest that if a binary black hole system swallows enough charged material, the black holes themselves could become charged enough to repel each other. This repulsion might balance the attraction, creating a stable equilibrium and resulting in a black hole system with multiple horizons.

From our perspective on Earth, these binary black holes would appear as one, similar to how double yolks can be hidden within eggs in a carton. The researchers also hypothesize that the cosmological constant, potentially related to dark energy, could prevent certain black holes from merging.

This analysis challenges the current understanding of black holes and suggests that they might have more complex properties than previously thought. While the researchers did find limitations in their study, it opens up new possibilities and avenues for further investigation into the nature of black holes.

Izvori:
Sveučilište u Southamptonu
Sveučilište u Cambridgeu
Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona
Pisma o fizičkom pregledu

By Robert Andrew

Povezano post

Znanost

Studija otkriva da đumbir postoji već 10 milijuna godina

Listopada 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Defekti u materijalima mogu se širiti brže od zvučnih valova, prema novoj studiji

Listopada 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Znanost

Tajanstveni svjetlosni brzi plavi optički prijelaz

Listopada 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Promašili ste

Znanost

Studija otkriva da đumbir postoji već 10 milijuna godina

Listopada 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Defekti u materijalima mogu se širiti brže od zvučnih valova, prema novoj studiji

Listopada 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Znanost

Tajanstveni svjetlosni brzi plavi optički prijelaz

Listopada 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

Rijetka prstenasta pomrčina Sunca koja krasi nebo Amerike

Listopada 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari