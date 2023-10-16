An amateur astronomer’s accidental discovery on social media has led to the world’s first recording of an exoplanet collision and its aftermath. The astronomers in Europe, who initially were unaware of the collision, can now utilize this unexpected observation to advance exoplanet research and gain insights into the solar system where the two ill-fated masses reside, located approximately 1,800 light-years away from Earth.

The story begins with a seemingly ordinary star known as 2MASS J08152329-3859234, which has since been renamed ASASSN-21qj due to its newfound significance. The University of Bristol and Leiden University research teams were examining the star’s optical and infrared photometry data when they decided to share some of the data on social media. It was during this sharing process that an eagle-eyed amateur astronomer noticed an unusual infrared brightening in the star’s light curve and brought it to the attention of the researchers, thereby initiating a two-year investigation.

A research paper published in Nature provides an explanation for the star’s atypical spike in luminosity. Data collected from the Las Cumbres Observatory Global Telescope Network (LCOGT) in California and NASA’s Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) revealed that two exoplanets in ASASSN-21qj’s orbit had collided. These exoplanets, described as “super-Earths or mini-Neptunes,” were large enough to generate a hot, highly expanded remnant. Due to the collision’s proximity to ASASSN-21qj, the remnant’s infrared radiation caused the star to appear brighter.

Following the collision, astronomers observed a subsequent dimming phenomenon. This dimming was a result of collision-related debris forming a large cloud that passed in front of ASASSN-21qj. The duration of the eclipse, which lasted around 900 days, indicates that the debris cloud has an orbit of at least that length. The team plans to continue studying the cloud, although the possibility of collisions with other debris may lead to sudden or gradual dispersal.

This unexpected discovery has the potential to bring about further revelations in the future. Studying the aftermath of an exoplanet collision can provide valuable insights into the formation of celestial bodies, including our own Moon, which is believed to be a result of an impact between Earth and a large object. The accidental recording of this exoplanet collision opens up new avenues for understanding the universe and its intriguing phenomena.

