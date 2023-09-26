Antarktički morski led dostiže rekordno niske razine, signalizirajući utjecaj klimatskih promjena

Sea ice surrounding Antarctica has reached record low levels this winter, according to the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC). This alarming trend is raising concerns among scientists about the escalating impact of climate change at the southern pole.

The reduction in sea ice could have devastating consequences for the region’s wildlife, particularly penguins that rely on the ice for breeding and raising their young. Additionally, the decline in sea ice leads to increased global warming as less sunlight is reflected by white ice back into space.

On September 10, Antarctic sea ice extent reached its winter maximum, covering only 16.96 million square kilometers (6.55 million square miles). This is the lowest winter maximum since satellite records began in 1979, and approximately 1 million square kilometers less than the previous record set in 1986.

NSIDC senior scientist Walt Meier described this year as an “extreme record-breaking year.” However, it’s important to note that these figures are preliminary, with a comprehensive analysis expected to be released next month.

In the Southern hemisphere, seasons are reversed, with sea ice reaching its peak in September near the end of winter and then melting to its lowest point in February or March as summer approaches. Notably, the Antarctic sea ice extent in summer also hit a record low in February, breaking the previous record set in 2022.

Climate change has already had a substantial impact on the Arctic region, where sea ice has rapidly diminished due to warming temperatures. However, the effects of warming temperatures on sea ice near the southern pole have been less certain until recently. While sea ice extent in Antarctica grew between 2007 and 2016, the shift towards record-low conditions in recent years is causing concern among scientists.

A recent academic study published in Communications Earth and Environment suggests that climate change is a significant contributor to the lower sea ice levels observed since 2016. The research indicates that warming ocean temperatures, mainly caused by human-generated greenhouse gas emissions, are responsible for the decline.

To protect the vulnerable frozen regions of the world, including Antarctica, reducing greenhouse gas emissions is critical. Ariaan Purich, a sea ice researcher at Australia’s Monash University and co-author of the study, emphasizes the need to take action to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Izvori:

– U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC)

– Study published in Communications Earth and Environment