Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Znanstvenici ISRO-a rade na oživljavanju lendera i rovera Chandrayaan-3

ByRobert Andrew

Rujna 21, 2023
Znanstvenici ISRO-a rade na oživljavanju lendera i rovera Chandrayaan-3

ISRO scientists are working diligently to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 after a 15-day slumber. The team will attempt to perform a “reboot” of the modules on September 21 and 22 during the lunar dawn. By orienting the solar panels to receive sunlight at dawn and leaving the batteries charged, there is hope that the equipment will come back to life once the sun rises.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath expressed optimism, stating, “We can only hope to see the equipment back to life on September 22.” If successful, the instruments on board Vikram and Pragyan could survive the extreme low temperatures of lunar night and continue collecting data for an additional 14 days.

In the best-case scenario, the lander and rover will be commanded to bring the systems back to life, allowing the rover to resume movement on the lunar surface and the equipment on the lander to collect data once again.

This effort is seen as an opportunity to extend the mission’s success further and gather more valuable information from the lunar surface. The scientists at ISRO are working tirelessly to ensure the revival of the instruments, which could significantly contribute to our understanding of the moon.

Izvori:
– ISRO Chairman S Somanath
– ISRO officials

By Robert Andrew

Povezano post

Znanost

Budućnost Međunarodne svemirske postaje: NASA planira kontrolirani deorbit

Rujna 22, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

ISRO se priprema oživjeti komunikaciju s Chandrayaan-3 lenderom

Rujna 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Znanost

Isro čeka potvrdu signala s Vikram Landera dok se sunčeva svjetlost vraća na lunarni južni pol

Rujna 22, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašili ste

Znanost

Budućnost Međunarodne svemirske postaje: NASA planira kontrolirani deorbit

Rujna 22, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

ISRO se priprema oživjeti komunikaciju s Chandrayaan-3 lenderom

Rujna 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Znanost

Isro čeka potvrdu signala s Vikram Landera dok se sunčeva svjetlost vraća na lunarni južni pol

Rujna 22, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Astronomi otkrili ugljični dioksid na Jupiterovu mjesecu Europi, što ukazuje na potencijalnu nastanjivost

Rujna 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari