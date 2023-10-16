NASA prati kolosalni asteroid koji se približava Zemlji

NASA is closely monitoring the approach of a massive asteroid known as 1998 HH49. Estimated to be the size of a building at 600 feet, this asteroid is set to fly by Earth tomorrow, October 17th. With a closest approach of approximately 1.17 million kilometers, NASA has classified this asteroid as potentially hazardous due to its size.

Belonging to the Apollo group of asteroids, which are Earth-crossing and pose potential threats, 1998 HH49 was first observed on April 28, 1998. It will be traveling at a relative velocity of 53,233 kilometers per hour. The Apollo class of asteroids gained attention in 2013 when the Chelyabinsk meteor, belonging to this group, exploded above Russia’s Chelyabinsk city, causing widespread damage and injuries.

To evaluate the risk of impact and better understand the orbit of these near-Earth asteroids, NASA utilizes a sophisticated system called Sentry II. By collecting precise observations of an asteroid’s position in the sky, the data is reported to the Minor Planet Center, which then feeds that information into the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). The CNEOS uses this data to establish the asteroid’s most likely orbit around the Sun.

Sentry II employs a unique algorithm to assess potential impact scenarios and strategically selects random points within the uncertainty region to identify low-probability events. This allows NASA to monitor and track potentially hazardous asteroids and issue alerts when necessary.

As solar storms and asteroids continue to pose risks to our planet, NASA’s diligent monitoring and advanced systems provide crucial information for safeguarding Earth from potential impacts.

