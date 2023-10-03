Gradski život

Listopada 3, 2023
Nova istraživanja pokazuju da je svjetlina 5G satelita alarmirala astronome

A recently launched 5G satellite, known as BlueWalker 3, has become a cause for concern among astronomers due to its brightness in the night sky. Research published in Nature reveals that the satellite periodically becomes one of the brightest objects in the night sky, sometimes exceeding the recommended limits by hundreds of times.

The study, led by researchers from Chile’s Universidad de Atacama and the University of Illinois, relied on observations from both amateur and professional astronomers from various countries including Chile, the US, Mexico, New Zealand, the Netherlands, and Morocco.

BlueWalker 3, designed to transmit 4 and 5G signals, has a large aperture of 693 square feet. This large surface area reflects sunlight, causing the satellite to appear as bright as prominent stars in the Canis Minor and Eridanus constellations.

The research also examined the impact of the Launch Vehicle Adapter (LVA), a spaceflight container that becomes a black cylinder after jettisoning. The LVA was found to be four times brighter than the current recommendations of the International Astronomical Union.

The study highlights the growing concern among astronomers regarding the interference caused by human-made space hardware. The increasing number of bright objects in the night sky, including satellites from constellations, poses challenges for ground-based telescopes. The researchers suggest that impact assessments for satellite operators should be conducted prior to launch to evaluate the potential impact on both space and Earth environments.

In related news, last month, Vodafone claimed to have made the world’s first space-based 5G call using the BlueWalker 3 satellite. The call was made from Maui, Hawaii, to Madrid, Spain, using an unmodified Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone and the WhatsApp voice and messaging app.

Izvori:
- Priroda
- Vodafone

By Mampho Brescia

