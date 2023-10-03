Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Nova metoda otkriva veze između dinosaura i ptica

ByMampho Brescia

Listopada 3, 2023
Nova metoda otkriva veze između dinosaura i ptica

Researchers at University College Cork (UCC) in Ireland have made an exciting discovery about the evolution of feathers. Using X-ray imaging, they found evidence of proteins in fossil feathers that indicate a similarity in composition between ancient feathers and those of modern birds.

Previous studies suggested that ancient feathers had a different protein composition compared to modern bird feathers. However, this research reveals that the protein composition of today’s feathers was also present in the feathers of dinosaurs and early birds. This finding confirms that the chemistry of feathers originated much earlier than previously believed.

The team of paleontologists, led by Dr. Tiffany Slater and Prof. Maria McNamara, analyzed 125-million-year-old feathers from the dinosaur Sinornithosaurus and the early bird Confuciusornis, as well as a 50-million-year-old feather from the United States. They used X-rays and infrared light to detect traces of ancient feather proteins.

The researchers discovered that feathers from the dinosaur Sinornithosaurus contained a high amount of beta-proteins, similar to the feathers of modern birds. Beta-proteins are important for strengthening feathers for flight. Previous studies had mainly found alpha-proteins in dinosaur feathers. The team’s experiments shed light on this discrepancy, suggesting that the weird chemistry in some fossil feathers is the result of protein degradation during the fossilization process.

This research helps answer a longstanding question about the preservation of proteins in deep time. It shows that traces of ancient biomolecules can survive for millions of years, opening up possibilities for further insights into the evolution of important tissues and their biomolecules.

These findings provide new evidence of the close connection between dinosaurs and birds. By understanding the evolution of feathers, scientists can gain valuable insights into the behavior and capabilities of these ancient creatures.

Izvori:
– Sveučilišni koledž Cork (UCC)
– Nature Ecology & Evolution, “Preservation of corneous β-proteins in Mesozoic feathers” by Tiffany S. Slater, Nicholas P. Edwards, Samuel M. Webb, Fucheng Zhang, and Maria E. McNamara

By Mampho Brescia

Povezano post

Znanost

NASA-in teleskop James Webb detektira potencijalne znakove života na udaljenom planetu

Listopada 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Kineske lunarne misije napreduju kao planovi Pekinga za buduće ekspedicije na Mjesec i istraživačku stanicu

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Athena: Sustav za modeliranje požara pokretan umjetnom inteligencijom bori se s požarima u NSW-u

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašili ste

Znanost

NASA-in teleskop James Webb detektira potencijalne znakove života na udaljenom planetu

Listopada 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Znanost

Kineske lunarne misije napreduju kao planovi Pekinga za buduće ekspedicije na Mjesec i istraživačku stanicu

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Athena: Sustav za modeliranje požara pokretan umjetnom inteligencijom bori se s požarima u NSW-u

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA-ina svemirska letjelica OSIRIS-REx vratila povijesni uzorak asteroida na Zemlju

Listopada 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari