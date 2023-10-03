Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Stonehengeov oltar možda je došao iz sjeverne Engleske ili Škotske, sugerira studija

ByGabriel Botha

Listopada 3, 2023
Stonehengeov oltar možda je došao iz sjeverne Engleske ili Škotske, sugerira studija

A new study challenges the long-held belief that Stonehenge’s Altar Stone, the largest stone in the inner circle, originated from the same region as the other bluestones. British geologist Herbert Henry Thomas, in his 1923 study, linked the bluestones to the Preseli Hills in western Wales. However, the recent research, led by Richard Bevins from Aberystwyth University in Scotland, indicates that the Altar Stone likely came from a different location, possibly an unknown quarry in northern Britain.

Stonehenge, erected around 4,000 to 5,000 years ago during Britain’s Late Neolithic period, is located in Wiltshire, southern England. The bluestones, which were exotic to the Wiltshire landscape, were transported over 140 miles (225 kilometers) from the Preseli Hills to Stonehenge, making it one of the longest-known distances between a source and a prehistoric construction site.

The Altar Stone stands out due to its larger size and different rock type compared to the other bluestones. The researchers compared its geochemistry and mineralogy to 58 sandstone outcrops from southern Wales to western England but found no match. The stone’s unusually high barium content helped narrow down potential sources, leading the researchers to consider areas in northern England and Scotland with known ancient Neolithic monuments.

The new findings not only question the origin of the Altar Stone but also challenge the traditional understanding of its archaeological significance. Further research and investigation are necessary to determine the true source of this enigmatic stone within the history of Stonehenge.

Izvori:
– Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports
– Antiquity

By Gabriel Botha

Povezano post

Znanost

NASA-in teleskop James Webb detektira potencijalne znakove života na udaljenom planetu

Listopada 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Kineske lunarne misije napreduju kao planovi Pekinga za buduće ekspedicije na Mjesec i istraživačku stanicu

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Athena: Sustav za modeliranje požara pokretan umjetnom inteligencijom bori se s požarima u NSW-u

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašili ste

Znanost

NASA-in teleskop James Webb detektira potencijalne znakove života na udaljenom planetu

Listopada 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Znanost

Kineske lunarne misije napreduju kao planovi Pekinga za buduće ekspedicije na Mjesec i istraživačku stanicu

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Athena: Sustav za modeliranje požara pokretan umjetnom inteligencijom bori se s požarima u NSW-u

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA-ina svemirska letjelica OSIRIS-REx vratila povijesni uzorak asteroida na Zemlju

Listopada 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari