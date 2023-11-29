Astronomi otkrivaju izvanredan zvjezdani sustav blizu kuće

Astronomers have made a remarkable discovery, uncovering an extraordinary star system located a mere 100 light-years away from Earth. This newly found system is home to six exoplanets clustered remarkably close to their host star. In fact, their orbits are so tightly packed that they could all fit within the distance between Mercury and our sun. What makes this celestial find even more intriguing is that this star system has remarkably preserved its original state for over a billion years.

Researchers have compared the scale of this discovery to the Empire State Building, explaining that we can only observe and detect planets in close proximity to stars that have “apartments” on our floor. The proximity of this star system to our own cosmic neighborhood has astounded scientists, leading them to dub this star system HD 110067. Situated in the constellation Coma Berenices, near Virgo in the northern sky, HD 110067 consists of six planets that orbit their bright and orange host star. Unfortunately, none of these planets lie in the habitable zone, rendering them unsuitable for supporting life as we know it.

What sets these exoplanets apart is their swift rotation around their star, resulting in “years” that last between 9 and 55 days. The discovery of HD 110067 began in 2020 when NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) initially detected two sub-Neptunes, planets approximately two to three times the size of Earth, with thick atmospheres. To verify this finding, ground-based telescopes were rapidly utilized before the northern sky vanished from view. Eventually, the presence of a third exoplanet within the system was confirmed using data from TESS and the European Space Agency’s Characterising Exoplanet Satellite (Cheops).

Remarkably, the remaining three outer planets were identified through TESS data analysis, as the starlight dips caused by their orbits were unmistakable. These outer planets are in perfect resonance with one another, with each planet completing a specific number of orbits in relation to its neighboring planet. Similar resonances are observed in our own solar system between Pluto and Neptune.

HD 110067 presents a unique opportunity for astronomers to gain insight into planetary system formation and evolution processes. By studying the various parameters of these six planets, such as composition and behavior, researchers aim to unravel the mysteries of planetary systems on a larger scale. The stability and resonance observed in this system defy expectations, challenging existing theories on planet formation.

As astronomers continue to study this extraordinary star system, it is hoped that it will provide valuable information on the prevalence of sub-Neptune planets in the universe and shed light on the factors that influence their formation. The discovery of HD 110067 marks a golden opportunity for further exploration and could revolutionize our understanding of planetary systems.