Drevne mikrobne zajednice otkrivene u udaljenoj pustinji Atacama

Scientists have made an astonishing discovery in the Atacama desert, uncovering an “alien” ecosystem unlike anything ever seen before. Located in Argentina’s Puna de Atacama, the ecosystem consists of crystal-clear lagoons surrounded by vast salt plains. This remote and inhospitable environment, with its lack of rain and intense sunlight, makes it difficult for most animals and plants to survive.

Geologist Brian Hynek stumbled upon the network of lagoons while studying satellite images. With the help of microbiologist Maria Farías, they ventured to the site and found a network of 12 lagoons stretching over 25 acres. What made this discovery truly remarkable was the presence of massive mounds of green growth, known as stromatolites, at the bottom of the lagoons.

Stromatolites are complex microbial communities that form rock mounds as they grow. The mounds found in the Atacama lagoons closely resemble ancient stromatolite communities that existed during a period when oxygen was almost nonexistent in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Preliminary observations suggest that these lagoons could be one of the best modern examples of the earliest signs of life on Earth. The rocky layers of the stromatolites mainly consisted of gypsum, a mineral commonly seen in stromatolite fossils but absent in modern stromatolites.

The environment of the lagoons closely resembles the conditions on ancient Earth, with its salty, acidic waters and exposure to severe solar radiation. This discovery not only provides insights into the early signs of life on our planet but also holds implications for understanding how life may have arisen on Mars.

However, this unique ecosystem may be under threat from a planned lithium mining operation in the area. If mining begins, the Atacama lagoons could be irreparably damaged or destroyed. Scientists are hoping to conduct further experiments to study the stromatolites and protect these sites before it’s too late.

The discovery of these ancient microbial communities in such a remote location is a reminder of how much is still left to explore and understand about our planet.

