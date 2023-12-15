Amazon Prime's League of Legends Freebies yuav tsum tau txiav tawm

Amazon Prime subscribers who are also avid League of Legends players have been enjoying free skins and in-game currency through Prime Gaming. However, it seems that this generous offer will soon come to an end due to cutbacks at Prime Gaming.

Every month, Amazon Prime members have been able to claim free skins and in-game currency for Riot’s popular MOBA game. It has been a great perk for League of Legends fans, with no strings attached as long as they remembered to claim the rewards.

Unfortunately, Amazon has decided to scale back its gaming division, which includes laying off 180 staff members and closing down its Crown Twitch channel. Instead, the company will focus on providing popular monthly free games to its subscribers.

Riot has confirmed that the monthly drops of free rewards for League of Legends, as well as other Riot games like Valorant, will come to an end. The last batch of freebies is expected to arrive in March 2024. There are currently no plans to replace the promotion, although Riot’s head of League of Legends, Andrei van Roon, mentioned that they are open to other programs in the future.

While the discontinuation of the freebies may have a small impact on the number of people playing League of Legends, it is unlikely to significantly affect the game’s popularity. With over 150 million active players, League of Legends remains one of the most played and successful MOBA games.

In conclusion, the end of Amazon Prime’s freebies for League of Legends may disappoint players, but it is a necessary cutback for the company’s gaming division. Despite this change, League of Legends will continue to thrive with its massive player base.