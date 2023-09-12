Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Xov Xwm

Xbox Insider Program Cov tswv cuab tuaj yeem koom nrog kaw Beta rau Cov Tsiaj Txhaum Cai

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Xbox Insider Program Cov tswv cuab tuaj yeem koom nrog kaw Beta rau Cov Tsiaj Txhaum Cai

Microsoft has announced that members of the Xbox Insider program will have the opportunity to participate in a closed beta test for the upcoming multiplayer game, Party Animals. The closed beta will allow players to experience the party-themed game before its official launch next week.

Starting on Friday, September 15 at 5 a.m. Pacific time, Xbox Insider members can apply for the closed beta by launching the Xbox Insider Hub app on their console. From there, they can select the Party Animals Playtest under Previews, and then join the beta. The closed beta will end on Tuesday, September 19 at 8:59 a.m. Pacific time.

Once accepted into the closed beta, participants will receive a notification on their Xbox console when the beta test begins. They can then navigate to the Xbox Insider Hub app and select Show in Store to download the beta client.

Party Animals offers players the opportunity to battle with or against friends in a variety of game modes. Players can choose from a diverse cast of adorable animals and compete to be the last one standing in this competitive brawler.

The official launch of Party Animals is scheduled for September 20, with availability on PC and Microsoft’s Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles. Preorders for the game can be made on the Xbox.com site.

Qhov chaw:
– Microsoft Blog Post

By Mampho Brescia

lwm yam Post

Xov Xwm

Wordle Review: Analyzing Puzzle Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Xov Xwm

Ancient Bacteria thawj zaug rau Colonize av tshaj 407 lab xyoo dhau los

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Xov Xwm

Kev sib piv ntawm Sonos Beam (Gen 2) thiab Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Koj plam

Science

Lub Caij Ntuj Sov Ua Ntej Yuav Saib Xyuas Thaum Lub Cuaj Hli

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Hubble Captures Colliding Galaxies hauv Arp 107

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA Tshawb Pom Cov Cim Tseem Ceeb ntawm Lub Neej ntawm Lub Ntiaj Teb Nyob deb

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Tuam Tshoj tus Wide-Field Telescope ntes cov duab zoo nkauj ntawm Andromeda Galaxy

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments