COVID puas yuav ploj mus?
Raws li COVID-19 kis thoob qhov txhia chaw txuas ntxiv cuam tshuam rau lub neej thoob plaws ntiaj teb, ntau tus neeg xav tsis thoob tias tus kab mob no puas yuav ploj mus. Txawm hais tias yav tom ntej tseem tsis tau paub meej, cov kws tshaj lij tau ceev faj zoo tias nrog kev siv zog txuas ntxiv mus, peb tuaj yeem xaus rau qhov kev sib kis loj loj no.
COVID-19 yog dab tsi?
COVID-19, luv luv rau tus kab mob coronavirus 2019, yog kab mob kis tau los ntawm tus mob hnyav ua pa nyuaj ua pa mob coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Nws tau pom thawj zaug hauv Wuhan, Tuam Tshoj, thaum lig 2019 thiab txij li ntawd tau kis mus thoob ntiaj teb, ua rau ntau lab tus kab mob thiab tuag.
COVID-19 puas yuav ploj mus tag?
Txawm hais tias nws nyuaj rau kwv yees tus kab mob yav tom ntej, nws tsis zoo li tias COVID-19 yuav ploj mus tag nrho. Hloov chaw, nws yuav dhau los ua qhov kawg, txhais tau tias nws yuav txuas ntxiv mus rau hauv cov pej xeem tab sis nyob rau theem qis, zoo ib yam li mob khaub thuas raws caij nyoog. Txawm li cas los xij, los ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv thiab kev ntsuas kev noj qab haus huv rau pej xeem zoo, peb tuaj yeem tswj tus kab mob thiab txo nws qhov cuam tshuam.
Peb tuaj yeem tswj hwm COVID-19 li cas?
Kev tswj hwm COVID-19 yuav tsum muaj ntau txoj hauv kev. Kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev tsim kev tiv thaiv kab mob thiab txo qhov hnyav ntawm tus kab mob. Tsis tas li ntawd, xyaum tu cev kom zoo, xws li kev ntxuav tes tas li thiab hnav lub qhov ncauj qhov ntswg, tuaj yeem pab tiv thaiv kev kis tus kabmob. Kev sim, kev sib cuag, thiab kev ntsuas cais tawm kuj tseem ceeb los txheeb xyuas thiab cais cov neeg muaj mob.
Yuav ua li cas txog cov variants tshiab?
Cov kab mob tshiab ntawm tus kab mob, xws li Delta variant, tau ua rau muaj kev txhawj xeeb txog kev kis tus kab mob ntau ntxiv thiab muaj peev xwm tiv thaiv tau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv. Txawm li cas los xij, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tam sim no tseem muaj kev tiv thaiv tseem ceeb tiv thaiv kev mob hnyav thiab mus pw hauv tsev kho mob. Kev soj ntsuam tas li ntawm qhov sib txawv thiab hloov cov tshuaj tiv thaiv thiab cov tswv yim kev noj qab haus huv rau pej xeem raws li yuav yog qhov tseem ceeb hauv kev tswj tus kab mob.
xaus
Txawm hais tias COVID-19 yuav tsis ploj mus tag nrho, peb tuaj yeem ua haujlwm los tswj kev sib kis thiab txo nws qhov cuam tshuam los ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj, ntsuas kev noj qab haus huv rau pej xeem, thiab kev tshawb fawb tsis tu ncua. Los ntawm kev paub txog, ua raws li cov lus qhia, thiab txhawb kev siv zog thoob ntiaj teb, peb tuaj yeem sib sau ua ke kov yeej tus kabmob kis no thiab tos ntsoov rau lub neej yav tom ntej. Nco ntsoov, peb txhua tus nyob hauv no ua ke.