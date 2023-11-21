By

Yog vim li cas Shingrix rov qab?

Nyob rau hauv ib qho kev xav tsis thoob ntawm cov xwm txheej, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles nrov, Shingrix, tau rov qab los vim muaj kev txhawj xeeb txog kev nyab xeeb. Qhov kev rov qab los no tau ua rau ntau tus neeg xav tsis thoob vim li cas cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tau siv dav thiab ntseeg siab tau raug tshem tawm ntawm kev ua lag luam. Cia peb delve rau hauv cov laj thawj tom qab qhov kev xav tsis tau rov qab los no.

Shingrix, tsim los ntawm lub tuam txhab kws tshuaj GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), yog ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob uas siv los tiv thaiv kab mob shingles, mob kis kab mob los ntawm tus kab mob varicella-zoster. Shingrix muaj txiaj ntsig zoo hauv kev txo qis kev pheej hmoo ntawm tus mob shingles thiab nws cov teeb meem, ua rau nws yog qhov kev xaiv zoo rau cov neeg muaj hnub nyoog 50 thiab laus dua.

Txawm li cas los xij, cov lus ceeb toom tsis ntev los no ntawm kev tsis zoo tom qab Shingrix cov thawj coj tau ua rau muaj kev txhawj xeeb. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv no suav nrog kev tsis haum tshuaj hnyav, xws li anaphylaxis, nrog rau lwm yam kev mob tshwm sim xws li kub taub hau, mob leeg, thiab qaug zog. Txawm hais tias tus naj npawb ntawm cov neeg mob uas tau tshaj tawm yog tsawg dua piv rau tag nrho cov koob tshuaj uas tau tswj hwm, qhov hnyav ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv no tau ua rau cov neeg saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv tau nqis tes ua.

Raws li qhov tshwm sim, Lub Chaw Tswj Xyuas Khoom Noj thiab Tshuaj (FDA) tau pib rov qab los ntawm Shingrix txhawm rau tshawb xyuas qhov kev txhawj xeeb txog kev nyab xeeb cuam tshuam nrog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv. Kev rov qab los yog kev tiv thaiv ua ntej txhawm rau ua kom muaj kev noj qab haus huv ntawm cov tib neeg tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv thiab ntsuas qhov muaj feem cuam tshuam nrog.

FAQ:

Q: anaphylaxis yog dab tsi?

A: Anaphylaxis yog ib qho mob hnyav thiab muaj peev xwm ua rau muaj kev phom sij rau lub neej uas tuaj yeem tshwm sim nyob rau hauv feeb tom qab kis tau tus kab mob allergen. Nws tuaj yeem ua rau cov tsos mob xws li ua tsis taus pa nyuaj, o ntawm lub ntsej muag thiab caj pas, lub plawv dhia ceev, thiab ntshav siab poob.

Q: Shingrix zoo npaum li cas los tiv thaiv shingles?

A: Shingrix muaj txiaj ntsig zoo, nrog cov kev tshawb fawb pom tias nws txo qis kev pheej hmoo ntawm tus mob shingles ntau dua 90%. Nws kuj tseem pab tiv thaiv postherpetic neuralgia, qhov mob uas tuaj yeem tshwm sim tom qab tus kab mob shingles.

Q: Cov tib neeg uas twb tau txais Shingrix puas yuav txhawj xeeb?

A: Kev xa rov qab yog ib qho kev tiv thaiv ua ntej, thiab cov lus ceeb toom tshwm sim tsis tshua muaj. Yog tias koj twb tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv thiab tsis tau ntsib cov kev mob tshwm sim hnyav, tsis muaj kev txhawj xeeb tam sim ntawd. Txawm li cas los xij, nws yog ib qho tsim nyog los sab laj nrog koj tus kws kho mob yog tias koj muaj lus nug lossis lus nug.

Raws li kev tshawb fawb txog kev nyab xeeb ntawm Shingrix txuas ntxiv mus, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum tau saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv ntawm tib neeg thiab xyuas kom meej tias txhua yam kev pheej hmoo cuam tshuam nrog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tau hais meej meej. Qhov kev rov qab los ua haujlwm yog ceeb toom txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev sim nruj thiab saib xyuas cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kom muaj kev ntseeg siab rau pej xeem thiab kev ntseeg siab ntawm lawv txoj kev nyab xeeb thiab kev ua tau zoo.