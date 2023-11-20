Puas yog Apple Teem kom hloov pauv lub Smart Ring Kev Lag Luam?

By

Thaum tib neeg xav txog kev hnav lub cev qoj ib ce, smartwatches zoo li Apple Watch Series 9 feem ntau tuaj rau hauv siab. Cov cuab yeej no muaj ntau yam kev noj qab haus huv thiab kev nyab xeeb taug qab nta nrog rau cov ntawv ceeb toom thiab cov apps. Tab sis muaj kev nce qib hauv ntiaj teb kev noj qab haus huv tech: cov hniav nyiaj hniav kub ntse, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog cov nplhaib ntse. Thaum ib lub nplhaib ntse nrov tshaj plaws tam sim no muaj yog Oura Nplhaib, uas yuav tsum tau txais kev tso npe hwm kom nkag mus rau cov ntaub ntawv tseem ceeb, ntau tus xav tsis thoob yog tias Apple yuav nkag mus rau hauv kev ua lag luam no.

Nws hloov tawm tias Apple tau ua haujlwm ntawm cov cuab yeej ntse ntse rau qee lub sijhawm tam sim no, raws li muaj pov thawj los ntawm patents thov rau "cov khoom siv hluav taws xob lub nplhaib hluav taws xob." Cov patents no qhia txog ntau yam muaj peev xwm rau Apple lub nplhaib ntse, suav nrog lub mini Apple Watch nrog lub vijtsam kov thiab lub tswv yim haptic, nrog rau cov yam ntxwv uas sib xyaw nrog Apple lub mloog pob ntseg sib xyaw, lub Vision Pro. Qee cov patents no txawm tshawb nrhiav cov lus taw qhia thiab cov ntawv ceeb toom haptic zoo ib yam li cov pom hauv Apple Watch.

Apple lub nplhaib ntse tuaj yeem hais txog qee qhov kev txwv ntawm Apple Watch, xws li nws qhov hnyav thaum hnav thaum hmo ntuj rau kev taug qab pw tsaug zog. Ntau tus neeg nyiam qhov kev xaiv tsawg dua thaum pw tsaug zog, ua lub nplhaib ntse ib qho kev xaiv zoo tshaj. Tsis tas li ntawd, Apple kev txawj ntse hauv kev tsim thiab kev sib koom ua ke zam, zoo li ib qho nrog Hermès rau Apple Watch, tuaj yeem ua rau lub nplhaib ntse uas sib xyaw ua kom zoo nkauj thiab ua haujlwm.

Tsis tas li ntawd, kev sib koom ua ke ntawm Apple lub nplhaib ntse ncaj qha nrog Fitness lossis Health app tuaj yeem tshem tawm qhov xav tau kev tso npe, muab cov neeg siv nkag mus rau cov ntaub ntawv muaj txiaj ntsig zoo yam tsis muaj nqi ntxiv. Qhov no yuav txawv Apple lub nplhaib ntse los ntawm cov neeg sib tw zoo li Oura Nplhaib, uas yuav tsum tau muaj npe los qhib lawv lub peev xwm.

Thaum nws tseem tsis tau paub meej tias Apple puas yuav tso tawm lub nplhaib ntse lossis yog tias cov patents no yuav txhais ua cov khoom tiag, lub tuam txhab muaj cov ntaub ntawv teev tseg ntawm kev hloov pauv cov khoom lag luam. Apple Watch tau coj txoj hauv kev rau smartwatches, thiab lub nplhaib ntse los ntawm Apple tuaj yeem muaj feem cuam tshuam rau kev lag luam. Txawm hais tias nws tsuas yog siv rau kev tawm tswv yim nrog lwm cov khoom siv Apple lossis koom nrog kev soj ntsuam kev noj qab haus huv yav tom ntej, Apple lub nplhaib ntse tuav lub peev xwm tseem ceeb.

Cov Lus Nquag Nug (FAQ)

1. Lub nplhaib ntse yog dab tsi?

Lub nplhaib ntse yog ib qho khoom siv uas siv tau los ua ke nrog cov cuab yeej technology thiab cov hniav nyiaj hniav kub. Nws feem ntau muaj kev ua haujlwm zoo li kev taug qab ua haujlwm, ceeb toom, thiab lwm yam ntse.

2. Lub nplhaib Oura yog dab tsi?

Oura Nplhaib yog lub nplhaib ntse nrov paub txog nws txoj kev noj qab haus huv thiab kev pw tsaug zog taug qab muaj peev xwm. Nws yuav tsum tau txais kev tso npe hwm kom nkag mus rau qee yam nta thiab cov ntaub ntawv.

3. Puas yog Apple muaj patents rau lub nplhaib ntse?

Yog lawm, Apple tau ua ntaub ntawv patents rau "cov khoom siv hluav taws xob lub nplhaib" uas qhia tias lub tuam txhab tab tom tshawb nrhiav qhov muaj peev xwm tso tawm lub nplhaib ntse.

4. Puas yog Apple lub nplhaib ntse ua ke nrog Fitness lossis Health app?

Yog tias Apple yuav tso lub nplhaib ntse, nws tuaj yeem ua ke ncaj qha nrog Fitness lossis Health app, muab cov neeg siv nkag mus rau cov ntaub ntawv kev noj qab haus huv yam tsis tas yuav tsum muaj npe.

5. Puas yuav Apple lub nplhaib ntse hloov pauv kev lag luam?

Thaum nws tsis paub meej tias Apple puas yuav tso lub nplhaib ntse, lub tuam txhab muaj keeb kwm ntawm kev nthuav qhia cov khoom lag luam zoo li Apple Watch. Yog tias Apple nkag mus rau lub lag luam ntse ntse, nws tuaj yeem muaj kev cuam tshuam loj rau kev lag luam.