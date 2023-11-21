Leej twg yuav tsum tsis txhob txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob Shingles?
Shingles, tseem hu ua herpes zoster, yog ib qho mob kis kab mob los ntawm tus kab mob varicella-zoster. Nws feem ntau cuam tshuam rau cov neeg laus thiab cov neeg uas muaj lub cev tsis muaj zog. Txhawm rau tiv thaiv tus mob no, muaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles. Txawm li cas los xij, tsis yog txhua tus muaj cai tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv no. Cia peb tshawb nrhiav seb leej twg yuav tsum tsis txhob txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles thiab yog vim li cas.
FAQ:
Q: Dab tsi yog shingles?
A: Shingles yog kab mob kis uas ua rau mob pob khaus. Nws yog tshwm sim los ntawm tus kab mob varicella-zoster, tib yam kab mob uas ua rau mob khaub thuas.
Q: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles yog dab tsi?
A: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles yog ib qho kev tiv thaiv kev tiv thaiv uas txo qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm tus mob shingles los yog txo qhov hnyav ntawm tus mob yog tias nws tshwm sim. Nws raug pom zoo rau cov neeg muaj hnub nyoog 50 thiab tshaj saud.
Q: Leej twg yuav tsum tsis txhob txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles?
A: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles feem ntau muaj kev nyab xeeb rau tib neeg feem coob. Txawm li cas los xij, muaj qee qhov kev zam. Cov tib neeg uas poob rau hauv pawg hauv qab no yuav tsum tsis txhob txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv:
1. Cov neeg uas tsis muaj zog tiv thaiv kab mob: Yog tias koj muaj lub cev tsis muaj zog vim muaj mob xws li HIV / AIDS, mob qog noj ntshav, lossis hloov lub cev, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles yuav tsis haum rau koj. Nrog koj tus kws kho mob tham rau cov lus qhia tus kheej.
2. Cov pojniam xeebtub: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles muaj cov kab mob nyob hauv lub cev, uas yuav ua rau muaj kev pheej hmoo rau tus menyuam hauv plab. Yog li ntawd, cov poj niam cev xeeb tub yuav tsum tsis txhob txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv mus txog thaum yug me nyuam.
3. Cov neeg uas muaj kev fab tshuaj hnyav heev: Yog tias koj muaj kev fab tshuaj hnyav rau ib qho ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles, xws li gelatin lossis neomycin, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb qhia rau koj tus kws kho mob. Lawv tuaj yeem txiav txim siab seb cov tshuaj tiv thaiv puas nyab xeeb rau koj lossis pom zoo rau lwm txoj hauv kev.
4. Cov neeg tam sim no muaj mob shingles: Yog tias tam sim no koj tab tom muaj tus kab mob shingles tshwm sim, nws tsis pom zoo kom tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv. Tos kom txog thaum cov tsos mob tshwm sim ua ntej txiav txim siab txhaj tshuaj.
Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau sab laj nrog koj tus kws kho mob ua ntej txiav txim siab txog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles. Lawv tuaj yeem ntsuas koj tus kheej qhov xwm txheej thiab muab cov lus qhia tus kheej raws li koj keeb kwm kev kho mob thiab kev noj qab haus huv tam sim no.
Hauv kev xaus, thaum cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles feem ntau muaj kev nyab xeeb thiab siv tau, qee tus neeg yuav tsum tsis txhob txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv. Cov neeg uas muaj lub cev tsis muaj zog, cov poj niam cev xeeb tub, cov neeg uas muaj kev fab tshuaj hnyav rau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob, thiab cov neeg uas muaj tus kab mob shingles tam sim no yuav tsum sab laj nrog lawv tus kws kho mob rau kev taw qhia. Nco ntsoov, kev tiv thaiv yog qhov tseem ceeb, yog li nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb los tham txog koj cov kev xaiv nrog tus kws kho mob kom ntseeg tau tias qhov kev ua tau zoo tshaj plaws rau koj qhov xwm txheej tshwj xeeb.