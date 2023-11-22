Leej twg yog tus tswv Costco tam sim no?
Hauv ntiaj teb cov khw muag khoom loj heev, Costco Lag Luam Lag Luam Lag Luam tau tsis ntseeg tau ua lub npe rau nws tus kheej. Paub txog nws cov tsev khaws khoom loj thiab cov qauv yuav ntau, Costco tau dhau los ua qhov chaw mus rau ntau lab tus neeg yuav khoom thoob ntiaj teb. Tab sis leej twg yog tus tswv ntawm lub khw muag khoom fais fab no?
Txog tam sim no, cov tswv lag luam loj tshaj plaws ntawm Costco yog nws cov tuam txhab ua lag luam. Cov no suav nrog cov nyiaj sib nrig, cov nyiaj laus, thiab lwm lub tuam txhab peev. Lub tuam txhab cov koom haum loj tshaj plaws yog Vanguard Group, uas muaj nyob ib ncig ntawm 8% ntawm Costco cov khoom lag luam zoo. Lwm cov tuam txhab lag luam loj xws li BlackRock, State Street Corporation, thiab Fidelity Investments.
Txawm li cas los xij, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias Costco yog ib lub tuam txhab kev lag luam tawm, uas txhais tau tias nws cov tswv cuab tau nthuav dav ntawm ntau tus neeg thiab cov tuam txhab lag luam uas tuav cov khoom lag luam ntawm lub tuam txhab. Qhov no tso cai rau leej twg uas muaj peev xwm los nqis peev los ua ib feem ntawm Costco.
FAQ:
Q: Nws txhais li cas rau lub tuam txhab ua lag luam rau pej xeem?
A: Thaum ib lub tuam txhab tau ua lag luam rau pej xeem, nws txhais tau tias nws cov shares muaj rau kev yuav los ntawm cov pej xeem ntawm kev sib pauv khoom lag luam. Qhov no tso cai rau cov tib neeg thiab cov tuam txhab lag luam tuaj yeem yuav thiab muag cov khoom lag luam, dhau los ua ib feem ntawm lub tuam txhab.
Q: Puas muaj cov tswv cuab lossis cov tsev neeg uas tseem muaj feem tseem ceeb ntawm Costco?
A: Tsis yog, tsis muaj cov tswv cuab lossis tsev neeg uas tam sim no muaj feem tseem ceeb ntawm Costco. Lub tuam txhab tau hloov mus rau kev lag luam kev lag luam, thiab tam sim no cov tswv cuab tau faib rau ntau tus tswv lag luam.
Q: Cov tswv cuab ntawm Costco puas tuaj yeem hloov pauv raws sijhawm?
A: Yog lawm, cov tswv cuab ntawm Costco tuaj yeem hloov pauv raws sijhawm raws li cov khoom tau yuav thiab muag ntawm lub khw muag khoom. Cov neeg lag luam tuaj yeem nce lossis txo lawv cov kev tuav pov hwm, uas tuaj yeem hloov pauv cov tswv cuab ntawm lub tuam txhab.
Hauv kev xaus, thaum Costco yog tus tswv los ntawm ntau pawg ntawm cov neeg ua lag luam thiab cov tuam txhab lag luam, nws cov tswv lag luam loj tshaj plaws yog tam sim no cov tuam txhab lag luam xws li Vanguard Group. Raws li lub tuam txhab kev lag luam pej xeem, cov tswv cuab tuaj yeem hloov pauv, tab sis lub tuam txhab tseem yog lub khw muag khoom loj nrog lub hauv paus dav ntawm cov tswv cuab.