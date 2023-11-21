Leej twg yog tus tsim nyog rau lub caij nplooj ntoos hlav booster?
Raws li COVID-19 kis thoob qhov txhia chaw, tsoomfwv thiab cov koom haum saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv thoob ntiaj teb tau ua haujlwm tsis tu ncua los xyuas kom muaj kev nyab xeeb thiab kev noj qab haus huv ntawm lawv cov pej xeem. Cov phiaj xwm txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv tau yog ib qho cuab yeej tseem ceeb hauv kev tawm tsam kev kis tus kabmob, thiab tam sim no, nrog rau lub caij nplooj ntoo hlav tuaj txog, kev sib tham tau pib txog qhov muaj peev xwm txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv lub caij nplooj ntoo hlav. Tab sis leej twg yog tus tsim nyog tau txais koob tshuaj ntxiv no?
Dab tsi yog lub caij nplooj ntoos hlav koob txhaj tshuaj?
Kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv lub caij nplooj ntoos hlav, tseem hu ua koob thib peb lossis koob tshuaj txhawb zog, yog ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv ntxiv rau cov tib neeg uas tau ua tiav lawv thawj zaug txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19. Lub hom phiaj ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob no yog txhawm rau txhim kho thiab ua kom ntev lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob tiv thaiv tus kab mob, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog nyob rau hauv lub ntsej muag ntawm kev hloov pauv tshiab thiab kev tiv thaiv kab mob zuj zus mus ntev.
Leej twg yog tus tsim nyog rau lub caij nplooj ntoos hlav booster?
Tam sim no, kev tsim nyog rau lub caij nplooj ntoos hlav koob txhaj tshuaj sib txawv los ntawm lub teb chaws mus rau ib lub teb chaws thiab muaj kev tshawb fawb tsis tu ncua thiab cov kws tshaj lij cov lus pom zoo. Feem ntau, qhov tseem ceeb yog muab rau cov tib neeg uas muaj kev pheej hmoo siab ntawm kev mob hnyav lossis cov uas tsis muaj zog tiv thaiv kab mob. Qhov no suav nrog cov neeg laus, cov neeg ua haujlwm kho mob, thiab cov tib neeg uas muaj mob hauv qab.
FAQ:
1. Thaum twg lub caij nplooj ntoos hlav tuaj yeem muaj?
Qhov muaj ntawm lub caij nplooj ntoos hlav koob txhaj tshuaj yog nyob ntawm yam xws li cov tshuaj tiv thaiv, kev pom zoo ntawm kev tswj hwm, thiab cov kws tshaj lij cov lus pom zoo. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom nyob twj ywm tshiab nrog cov ntaub ntawv los ntawm cov neeg saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv hauv zos.
2. Kuv puas yuav tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tib yam li kuv cov koob tshuaj thawj zaug?
Cov lus qhia tshwj xeeb hais txog hom tshuaj tiv thaiv rau lub caij nplooj ntoo hlav tuaj yeem sib txawv. Qee lub tebchaws yuav pom zoo kom tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tib yam li thawj koob tshuaj, thaum lwm tus tuaj yeem tso cai sib xyaw cov tshuaj tiv thaiv sib txawv raws li cov ntaub ntawv muaj.
3. Kuv yuav paub li cas yog tias kuv tsim nyog rau lub caij nplooj ntoos hlav booster?
Cov qauv tsim nyog rau lub caij nplooj ntoos hlav txhawb nqa yuav raug sib tham los ntawm cov neeg saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv hauv zos. Nws raug nquahu kom sab laj nrog cov ntaub ntawv raug cai, xws li tsoomfwv cov vev xaib lossis cov kws kho mob, kom paub tseeb thiab cov ntaub ntawv tshiab tshaj plaws.
4. Lub caij nplooj ntoos hlav puas tsim nyog rau txhua tus neeg?
Qhov yuav tsum tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv lub caij nplooj ntoos hlav tseem tab tom kawm thiab tshuaj xyuas. Txawm hais tias nws yuav raug pom zoo rau qee cov pab pawg muaj kev pheej hmoo siab, cov pej xeem feem ntau yuav tsis xav tau nws nyob rau lub sijhawm no. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau ua raws li cov lus qhia ntawm cov neeg saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv kom txiav txim siab paub.
Hauv kev xaus, qhov kev tsim nyog rau lub caij nplooj ntoos hlav koob txhaj tshuaj yog nyob ntawm ntau yam, nrog rau cov xwm txheej ntawm tus kheej thiab cov kws tshaj lij pom zoo. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom nyob twj ywm paub thiab sab laj cov ntaub ntawv raug cai rau cov ntaub ntawv raug thiab hloov tshiab tshaj plaws txog kev tsim nyog thiab muaj.