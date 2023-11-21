Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID variant twg yog qhov sib txawv?
Hauv kev sib tw tiv thaiv COVID-19 kev sib kis, cov kws tshawb fawb thiab cov tuam txhab tshuaj tau ua haujlwm tsis tu ncua los tsim cov tshuaj tiv thaiv zoo. Yog li ntawd, ntau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tau raug tso cai siv thaum muaj xwm txheej ceev thoob ntiaj teb. Ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv no, ib lo lus uas tau txais kev pom zoo yog "bivalent." Tab sis nws txhais li cas rau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent?
"bivalent" txhais li cas?
Hauv cov ntsiab lus ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv, "bivalent" yog hais txog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv uas muab kev tiv thaiv ob hom kab mob sib txawv lossis txawv ntawm tus kab mob. Qhov no txhais tau hais tias cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob COVID-2 muaj peev xwm muab kev tiv thaiv tiv thaiv ob qhov tshwj xeeb ntawm tus kab mob SARS-CoV-19, uas ua rau COVID-XNUMX.
Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID twg yog ob npaug?
Txog tam sim no, tsis muaj cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID muaj uas tshwj xeeb sau tias yog bivalent. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID uas tau tso cai feem ntau, xws li Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, thiab Johnson & Johnson, muab kev tiv thaiv tus kab mob thawj zaug thiab qee yam ntawm nws qhov txawv. Txawm li cas los xij, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv no yuav tsis npog tag nrho cov kev hloov tshiab, vim tias tus kab mob txuas ntxiv mus.
Vim li cas cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent tseem ceeb?
Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent tuaj yeem yog qhov tseem ceeb hauv kev tiv thaiv kev kis tus kabmob, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog thaum muaj ntau yam sib txawv. Los ntawm kev tsom mus rau ob hom kab mob tshwj xeeb, nws tuaj yeem txhim kho cov txiaj ntsig ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob thiab pab tswj kev kis tus kab mob zoo dua.
FAQ:
Q: Puas muaj kev siv zog txuas ntxiv los tsim cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob ob npaug?
A: Yog lawm, cov kws tshawb fawb thiab cov tuam txhab tshuaj niaj hnub soj ntsuam qhov tshwm sim ntawm cov kev hloov pauv tshiab thiab ua haujlwm rau kev tsim cov tshuaj tiv thaiv uas muab kev tiv thaiv dav dua. Qee cov tuam txhab tshuaj tiv thaiv tab tom tshawb nrhiav qhov muaj peev xwm tsim cov tshuaj tiv thaiv ntau yam uas tuaj yeem tsom ntau yam sib txawv ib txhij.
Q: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv uas twb muaj lawm puas yuav muaj txiaj ntsig zoo rau cov kev hloov tshiab?
A: Thaum cov tshuaj tiv thaiv uas twb muaj lawm tau pom tias muaj txiaj ntsig zoo rau ntau yam sib txawv, lawv cov txiaj ntsig yuav txawv ntawm cov kab mob tshiab. Txawm li cas los xij, cov kws tsim tshuaj tiv thaiv tuaj yeem hloov kho cov tshuaj tiv thaiv uas twb muaj lawm lossis tsim cov tshuaj txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob txhawm rau txhim kho kev tiv thaiv tshwj xeeb yog tias tsim nyog.
Q: Cov tib neeg tuaj yeem tiv thaiv lawv tus kheej li cas los ntawm kev hloov pauv tshiab?
A: Txoj hauv kev zoo tshaj plaws los tiv thaiv tus kheej tawm tsam cov kev hloov pauv tshiab yog txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv nrog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID uas tau tso cai. Tsis tas li ntawd, ua raws li cov lus qhia txog kev noj qab haus huv rau pej xeem, xws li hnav lub qhov ncauj qhov ntswg, xyaum ua kom huv si zoo, thiab tswj lub cev nyob deb, kuj tuaj yeem pab txo qis kev pheej hmoo kis mob.
Hauv kev xaus, txawm hais tias tam sim no tsis muaj cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob sib kis uas muaj nyob hauv, kev tshawb fawb thiab kev txhim kho txuas ntxiv txhawm rau txhawm rau muab kev tiv thaiv dav dav rau ntau yam sib txawv. Kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv tseem yog ib qho cuab yeej tseem ceeb hauv kev tawm tsam kev sib kis, thiab tib neeg yuav tsum nyob twj ywm paub txog cov kev hloov tshiab tshiab thiab cov lus qhia los ntawm cov neeg saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv.