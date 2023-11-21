Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv twg nyob mus ib txhis?
Nyob rau hauv nruab nrab ntawm tus kab mob COVID-19 tsis tu ncua, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tau dhau los ua lub ntsiab lus kub ntawm kev sib tham thoob ntiaj teb. Raws li peb txaus siab tos txais kev txhim kho thiab kev faib cov tshuaj tiv thaiv zoo tiv thaiv tus kabmob tshiab, nws yog qhov xav tsis thoob txog kev tiv thaiv cov tshuaj tiv thaiv ntev. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv dab tsi uas muab kev tiv thaiv mus ib txhis, thiab cov tshuaj twg yuav tsum tau txhaj tshuaj? Cia peb tshawb nrhiav lo lus nug no kom ntxaws ntxiv.
FAQ:
Q: Qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv yog dab tsi?
A: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv yog ib qho kev npaj lom neeg uas txhawb lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob los tsim kev tiv thaiv kab mob tshwj xeeb, tiv thaiv lub cev los ntawm kev kis kab mob yav tom ntej.
Q: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv ua haujlwm li cas?
A: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv ua haujlwm los ntawm kev qhia txog cov kab mob uas ua rau muaj kev phom sij (xws li tus kab mob tsis muaj zog lossis ib qho kab mob) rau hauv lub cev. Qhov no ua rau muaj kev tiv thaiv kab mob, ua rau kev tsim cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob uas lees paub thiab ua rau tus neeg ua rau tus kab mob tiag tiag yog tias ntsib yav tom ntej.
Q: Puas yog tag nrho cov tshuaj tiv thaiv muaj kev tiv thaiv ib puag ncig?
A: Tsis yog, tsis yog txhua qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv yuav tiv thaiv kab mob mus ntev. Qee cov tshuaj tiv thaiv yuav tsum tau txhaj koob tshuaj tiv thaiv kom muaj kev tiv thaiv, thaum lwm tus muab kev tiv thaiv mus ntev lossis kev tiv thaiv ib puag ncig.
Tam sim no, cia peb tham txog qee cov tshuaj tiv thaiv uas paub tias muaj kev tiv thaiv kab mob mus ntev lossis nyob mus ib txhis.
1. Tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob qhua pias, mumps, thiab rubella (MMR): Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv MMR feem ntau yog siv rau thaum yau thiab muab kev tiv thaiv ntev ntev tiv thaiv peb cov kab mob no. Feem ntau, ib koob tshuaj ib zaug yog txaus, tab sis ib koob thib ob raug pom zoo kom muaj kev tiv thaiv ntau tshaj plaws.
2. Tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob polio: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob polio, muab ntau koob thaum menyuam yaus, muab kev tiv thaiv kab mob polio ntev ntev. Booster txhaj feem ntau tsis tas yuav tsum tau.
3. Tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob siab B: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob siab B muaj kev tiv thaiv ntev ntev tiv thaiv tus kab mob siab B. Ib koob ntawm peb koob tshuaj feem ntau yog muab rau ntau lub hlis.
Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias lub sijhawm tiv thaiv kev txhaj tshuaj tuaj yeem sib txawv ntawm ib tus neeg mus rau lwm tus. Yam xws li hnub nyoog, kev noj qab haus huv tag nrho, thiab cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tshwj xeeb tau txais tuaj yeem cuam tshuam rau kev tiv thaiv kab mob ntev. Tsis tas li ntawd, kev tshawb fawb thiab kev nce qib hauv cov cuab yeej siv tshuaj tiv thaiv tuaj yeem ua rau kev tsim cov tshuaj tiv thaiv ntev dua yav tom ntej.
Hauv kev xaus, txawm tias tsis yog txhua yam tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob rau lub neej, ntau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv, xws li MMR, polio, thiab kab mob siab B, muaj kev tiv thaiv ntev ntev tiv thaiv lawv cov kab mob. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau ua raws li cov sij hawm txhaj tshuaj tau pom zoo thiab sab laj nrog cov kws kho mob rau cov lus qhia tus kheej txog kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob thiab kev siv tshuaj tiv thaiv.