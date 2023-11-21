Qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID twg muaj kev nyab xeeb tshaj?

By

Qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID twg yog qhov nyab xeeb tshaj?

Raws li lub ntiaj teb txuas ntxiv cuam tshuam nrog COVID-19 kev sib kis, kev txhim kho thiab kev faib tshuaj tiv thaiv tau dhau los ua qhov tseem ceeb hauv kev tawm tsam tus kabmob. Nrog ntau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tam sim no, ntau tus neeg xav tsis thoob tias qhov twg yog qhov kev xaiv nyab xeeb tshaj plaws. Cia peb nkag siab txog lub ntsiab lus no thiab tshawb txog qee cov lus nug uas nquag nug.

Kev nyab xeeb tshuaj tiv thaiv txhais li cas?

Kev nyab xeeb tshuaj tiv thaiv yog hais txog kev ntsuam xyuas thiab saib xyuas cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kom ntseeg tau tias lawv ua tau zoo thiab tsis ua rau muaj kev phom sij loj. Kev sim nruj thiab kev sim tshuaj yog ua los ntsuas kev nyab xeeb thiab kev ua tau zoo ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv ua ntej lawv raug pom zoo rau pej xeem siv.

Puas yog txhua qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID muaj kev nyab xeeb?

Yog lawm, tag nrho cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID uas tau txais kev tso cai siv thaum muaj xwm txheej ceev lossis kev pom zoo tag nrho los ntawm cov chaw tswj hwm muaj npe nrov, xws li US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lossis European Medicines Agency (EMA), tau dhau los ua qhov kev sim dav kom ntseeg tau tias lawv muaj kev nyab xeeb thiab ua tau zoo.

Puas muaj tshuaj tiv thaiv tam sim no?

Txog tam sim no, ntau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID tau raug tso cai siv thaum muaj xwm txheej ceev lossis pom zoo rau pej xeem siv. Qee qhov tseem ceeb suav nrog Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, thiab Sinovac. Txhua qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv nws muaj nws tus yam ntxwv tshwj xeeb, xws li kev cia khoom thiab sijhawm teem sijhawm.

Puas muaj cov tshuaj tiv thaiv "zoo tshaj" COVID?

Tag nrho cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID uas tau tso cai los yog pom zoo tau pom tias muaj txiaj ntsig zoo hauv kev tiv thaiv kev mob hnyav, mus pw hauv tsev kho mob, thiab kev tuag los ntawm tus kab mob. Kev xaiv tshuaj tiv thaiv yuav tsum yog nyob ntawm qhov muaj xws li qhov muaj, kev tsim nyog, thiab kev noj qab haus huv ntawm tus kheej. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau sab laj nrog cov kws kho mob kom txiav txim siab.

Yuav ua li cas txog tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob tshwm sim?

Zoo li txhua qhov kev cuam tshuam kev kho mob, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID tuaj yeem muaj kev phiv. Txawm li cas los xij, feem ntau ntawm cov kev mob tshwm sim tau tshaj tawm yog me me thiab ib ntus, xws li mob ntawm qhov chaw txhaj tshuaj, qaug zog, lossis kub taub hau me ntsis. Cov kev mob tshwm sim hnyav heev yog qhov tsawg heev.

Hauv kev xaus, tag nrho cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID uas tau tso cai lossis pom zoo raug suav hais tias muaj kev nyab xeeb thiab siv tau zoo los tiv thaiv kev mob hnyav. Kev xaiv tshuaj tiv thaiv yuav tsum yog nyob ntawm tus kheej qhov xwm txheej thiab kev taw qhia los ntawm cov kws kho mob. Kev txhaj tshuaj tseem yog ib qho cuab yeej tseem ceeb hauv kev tawm tsam kev sib kis thiab tiv thaiv peb tus kheej thiab peb cov zej zog.

