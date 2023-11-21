Qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID twg muaj kev phiv tsawg?

Qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID twg muaj qhov cuam tshuam tsawg tshaj plaws?

Raws li kev tshaj tawm thoob ntiaj teb kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 tseem nce ntxiv, ntau tus neeg xav tsis thoob tias cov tshuaj tiv thaiv twg muaj kev phiv tsawg tshaj plaws. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias tag nrho cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tau tso cai tau kuaj xyuas nruj thiab tau ua pov thawj tias muaj kev nyab xeeb thiab siv tau los tiv thaiv kev mob hnyav thiab mus pw hauv tsev kho mob. Txawm li cas los xij, nws muaj tseeb tias qee tus neeg yuav muaj kev phiv tom qab tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv. Cia peb saib ze dua ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv muaj thiab lawv cov kev mob tshwm sim.

1. Pfizer-BioNTech: Qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv mRNA no tau pom tias muaj txiaj ntsig zoo hauv kev sim tshuaj. Cov kev mob tshwm sim muaj xws li mob ntawm qhov chaw txhaj tshuaj, qaug zog, mob taub hau, mob leeg, ua daus no, kub taub hau, thiab xeev siab. Cov kev mob tshwm sim no feem ntau mob me me thiab daws tsis pub dhau ob peb hnub.

2. Moderna: Zoo ib yam li cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna tshuaj tiv thaiv kuj yog mRNA-based. Cov kev mob tshwm sim zoo sib xws, nrog rau qhov mob ntawm qhov chaw txhaj tshuaj, qaug zog, mob taub hau, mob leeg, ua daus no, ua npaws, thiab xeev siab feem ntau tshaj tawm.

3. Johnson & Johnson: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Johnson & Johnson siv cov cuab yeej siv tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob. Cov kev mob tshwm sim feem ntau me me thiab muaj xws li mob ntawm qhov chaw txhaj tshuaj, qaug zog, mob taub hau, mob leeg, xeev siab, thiab kub taub hau.

4. AstraZeneca: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv AstraZeneca, kuj yog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob raws li kab mob, tau cuam tshuam nrog cov neeg mob tsis tshua muaj ntshav txhaws. Txawm li cas los xij, tag nrho cov kev pheej hmoo ntawm cov kev mob tshwm sim no tsawg heev. Cov kev mob tshwm sim muaj xws li mob ntawm qhov chaw txhaj tshuaj, qaug zog, mob taub hau, mob leeg, ua daus no, kub taub hau, thiab xeev siab.

Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom nco ntsoov tias cov kev mob tshwm sim yog qhov qhia tias koj lub cev tab tom tsim kev tiv thaiv tus kab mob. Cov kev mob tshwm sim feem ntau yog mob me thiab daws lawv tus kheej hauv ob peb hnub. Cov kev mob tshwm sim hnyav heev yog qhov tsawg heev.

FAQ:

Q: Puas yog cov kev mob tshwm sim ua pov thawj tias cov tshuaj tiv thaiv ua haujlwm?

A: Yog lawm, cov kev mob tshwm sim yog ib qho lus teb rau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv thiab qhia tias koj lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob tau teb thiab tsim kev tiv thaiv tus kab mob.

Q: Puas muaj kev phiv zoo ib yam rau txhua tus?

A: Tsis yog, cov kev mob tshwm sim tuaj yeem sib txawv ntawm ib tus neeg mus rau lwm tus. Qee tus neeg yuav tsis muaj kev phiv tshuaj txhua, thaum lwm tus yuav muaj cov tsos mob me me mus rau nruab nrab.

Q: Kuv puas yuav tsum tau txhawj xeeb txog qhov tsis tshua muaj ntshav txhaws uas cuam tshuam nrog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv AstraZeneca?

A: Qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev tsim cov ntshav txhaws tom qab tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv AstraZeneca yog qhov tsawg heev. Cov txiaj ntsig ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 ntau dua qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm cov kev mob tshwm sim tsis tshua muaj.

Hauv kev xaus, txhua qhov kev tso cai txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 tau ua pov thawj tias muaj kev nyab xeeb thiab siv tau zoo. Thaum cov kev mob tshwm sim tshwm sim, lawv feem ntau mob me thiab ib ntus. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv zoo tshaj plaws rau koj yog ib qho uas muaj rau koj. Kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv yog ib kauj ruam tseem ceeb hauv kev tiv thaiv koj tus kheej thiab lwm tus los ntawm tus kab mob.