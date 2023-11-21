By

Lub khw Walmart loj tshaj plaws nyob qhov twg?

Hauv ntiaj teb kev muag khoom, Walmart yog lub npe tsev neeg. Nrog ntau txhiab lub khw muag khoom thoob plaws ntiaj teb, nws nyuaj rau nco lub khw muag khoom loj no. Tab sis koj puas tau xav paub qhov twg Walmart lub khw loj tshaj plaws nyob? Zoo, tsis xav tsis thoob, vim peb muaj cov lus teb rau koj.

Lub khw Walmart loj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb yog nyob hauv Albany, New York, Tebchaws Asmeskas. Lub khw loj no npog thaj tsam 260,000 square feet, ua rau nws yog lub vaj kaj siab rau cov neeg siv khoom. Nws muaj ntau yam khoom, los ntawm cov khoom noj khoom haus mus rau electronics, khaub ncaws, thiab txhua yam nyob rau hauv. Nrog rau qhov chaw loj heev, nws tsis xav tias lub khw Walmart no nyiam cov neeg siv khoom nyob deb thiab dav.

FAQ:

Q: "Walmart" txhais li cas?

A: Walmart yog ib lub koom haum American multinational khw muag khoom lag luam uas ua haujlwm ntawm cov khw muag khoom loj, cov khw muag luv nqi, thiab cov khw muag khoom noj.

Q: Muaj pes tsawg lub khw Walmart nyob thoob ntiaj teb?

A: Raws li Lub Ib Hlis 2021, Walmart ua haujlwm tshaj 11,500 lub khw hauv 27 lub teb chaws.

Q: Puas yog Albany lub khw muag khoom loj tshaj plaws Walmart hais txog kev muag khoom lossis lub cev loj?

A: Lub khw Albany yog Walmart loj tshaj plaws ntawm lub cev loj. Txawm li cas los xij, Walmart loj tshaj plaws ntawm kev muag khoom nyob hauv Mexico City, Mexico.

Q: Puas muaj lwm lub khw muag khoom Walmart?

A: Yog lawm, sib nrug ntawm lub khw loj tshaj plaws hauv Albany, muaj ob peb lwm lub khw muag khoom Walmart, xws li Walmart Supercenter hauv Crossgates Commons, Albany, uas yog Walmart thib ob loj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb.

Q: Kuv puas tuaj yeem pom txhua yam kuv xav tau hauv khw Walmart loj tshaj plaws?

A: Yog, lub khw Walmart loj tshaj plaws hauv Albany muaj ntau yam khoom, suav nrog cov khoom noj, khoom siv hluav taws xob, khaub ncaws, khoom siv hauv tsev, thiab lwm yam.

Yog li, yog tias koj puas pom koj tus kheej hauv Albany, New York, nco ntsoov mus xyuas Walmart khw loj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb. Nrog nws cov kev xaiv dav thiab qhov chaw loj, nws yog qhov kev yuav khoom zoo li tsis muaj lwm yam. Txawm hais tias koj tab tom nrhiav cov khoom tseem ceeb txhua hnub lossis ib yam dab tsi tshwj xeeb, lub khw Walmart no tau pab koj.