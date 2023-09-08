Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Xov Xwm

Valve tau txais daim ntawv pov thawj xov tooj cua rau Txoj Haujlwm Kho vajtse tshiab hauv Kaus Lim Qab Teb

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
Valve tau txais daim ntawv pov thawj xov tooj cua rau Txoj Haujlwm Kho vajtse tshiab hauv Kaus Lim Qab Teb

Valve, the gaming company known for its hardware projects such as the Valve Index and Steam Deck, has recently received radio certification in South Korea for a new hardware device. Details about the device are scarce, with the only information available being that it is a “specific low power wireless device” operating in the 5Ghz frequency band with wireless LAN capabilities. The device is referred to as the “1030,” following the naming convention of previous Valve products like the Valve Index (model name 1007) and Steam Deck (model name 1010).

While the limited information leaves room for speculation, it is unlikely that this new device is an updated version of the Steam Deck, as it is too early for a product update. Most experts believe that Valve might be venturing back into the virtual reality space with another VR headset. There have been signs indicating a decline in Valve Index sales, coupled with recent hirings for hardware teams at Valve, which suggests that a new VR headset may be in the works.

Although the certification implies that Valve may be nearing the launch of this new device, it is important to note that Valve has a history of shelving projects. However, given the previous success of their hardware ventures, it is likely that this new device will see the light of day.

As of now, no official information has been released by Valve regarding this new device. However, with the relatively short gaps between certification and launch for previous Valve hardware projects, we may expect some news in the near future.

Qhov chaw:
-

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

Xov Xwm

Qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Nanocatalysts ntawm Kev Lag Luam Thoob Ntiaj Teb Tech: Ib Daim Ntawv Qhia Txog

Sep 11, 2023
Xov Xwm

Lub Limitations ntawm Physics: Predicting Unpredictable

Sep 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Xov Xwm

Armored Core 6 Hloov Kho 1.002: Patch Notes thiab Gameplay Hloov

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Koj plam

technology

Apple's Hloov mus rau USB-C ntawm iPhone 15: Kev Tsav Tsheb, Tab sis muaj txiaj ntsig

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
technology

Ginger: Ib qho tshuaj ntsuab rau cem quav

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
technology

Starfield tau txais kev txhawb nqa Mods tuaj hauv 2024

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
technology

Instagram Kev Ntsuam Xyuas Tshiab Feature los Qhia Pub Cov Lus Qhia nrog Cov Phooj Ywg Zoo

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments