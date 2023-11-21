Walmart Lub Tuam Txhab Qhov Tseem Ceeb yog dab tsi?
Walmart, lub tuam txhab muag khoom thoob ntiaj teb, paub txog nws qhov loj heev nyob rau hauv lub lag luam thoob ntiaj teb. Nrog ntau tshaj 11,000 lub khw hauv 27 lub teb chaws, lub tuam txhab tau dhau los ua lub npe tsev neeg. Tab sis dab tsi ua rau Walmart sib nrug ntawm nws cov neeg sib tw? Ib qho ntawm cov ntsiab lus tseem ceeb uas txhais tau tias Walmart txoj kev vam meej yog nws txoj kev mob siab rau nws lub tuam txhab muaj txiaj ntsig.
Kev cog lus rau cov neeg siv khoom: Walmart muab nws cov neeg siv khoom nyob hauv nruab nrab ntawm txhua yam nws ua. Lub tuam txhab siv zog los muab cov khoom lag luam zoo ntawm tus nqi pheej yig, kom ntseeg tau tias cov neeg siv khoom tau txais txiaj ntsig zoo tshaj plaws rau lawv cov nyiaj. Walmart tus neeg siv khoom-centric mus kom ze yog xav txog hauv nws cov khoom lag luam loj, cov khw muag khoom yooj yim, thiab kev pabcuam tshwj xeeb rau cov neeg siv khoom.
Kev hwm rau cov tib neeg: Walmart ntseeg hauv kev kho txhua tus neeg nrog kev hwm thiab meej mom. Qhov txiaj ntsig no txuas ntxiv rau nws cov neeg siv khoom thiab cov neeg koom tes. Lub tuam txhab txhawb nqa ib puag ncig kev ua haujlwm suav nrog thiab sib txawv, qhov twg txhua tus xav tias muaj nuj nqis thiab muaj zog. Walmart kuj tseem txhawb nqa ntau yam kev pib hauv zej zog, ua kom pom nws txoj kev cog lus los ua kom muaj kev cuam tshuam zoo rau zej zog.
Strive rau Excellence: Walmart tau mob siab rau kev txhim kho txuas ntxiv thiab kev tsim kho tshiab. Lub tuam txhab niaj hnub nrhiav txoj hauv kev los txhim kho nws cov haujlwm, cov saw hlau, thiab thev naus laus zis kom ua haujlwm zoo dua rau nws cov neeg siv khoom. Walmart txhawb kom nws cov neeg koom tes koom nrog txoj kev xav loj hlob thiab koom tes nrog lub tuam txhab nrhiav kev ua tau zoo.
Kev ntseeg siab: Walmart ua haujlwm nrog cov qauv zoo tshaj plaws. Lub tuam txhab tau cog lus rau kev ua lag luam nrog kev ncaj ncees, pob tshab, thiab kev ncaj ncees. Walmart cia siab tias nws cov neeg koom tes yuav tsum ua raws li cov hauv paus ntsiab lus no hauv txhua qhov kev sib cuam tshuam, kom ntseeg tau tias muaj kev ntseeg siab thiab kev ncaj ncees thoob plaws hauv lub koom haum.
FAQ:
Q: Walmart ua qhov tseem ceeb rau nws cov neeg siv khoom li cas?
A: Walmart muab qhov tseem ceeb rau nws cov neeg siv khoom los ntawm kev muab ntau yam khoom ntawm tus nqi pheej yig, ua kom cov khw muag khoom yooj yim, thiab muab kev pabcuam tshwj xeeb rau cov neeg siv khoom.
Q: Walmart txhawb kev sib txawv thiab kev koom nrog li cas?
A: Walmart txhawb nqa qhov chaw ua haujlwm suav nrog los ntawm kev lees paub ntau haiv neeg thiab kho txhua tus neeg nrog kev hwm thiab meej mom. Lub tuam txhab nquag txhawb ntau yam kev koom tes hauv zej zog los txhawb kev koom nrog.
Q: Walmart siv zog ua tau zoo li cas?
A: Walmart tau mob siab rau kev txhim kho txuas ntxiv thiab kev tsim kho tshiab. Lub tuam txhab niaj hnub nrhiav txoj hauv kev los txhim kho nws cov haujlwm, cov saw hlau, thiab thev naus laus zis kom ua haujlwm zoo dua rau nws cov neeg siv khoom.
Q: Yuav ua li cas Walmart kom muaj kev ncaj ncees hauv nws txoj kev lag luam?
A: Walmart ua haujlwm nrog cov qauv kev coj ncaj ncees siab tshaj plaws, ua lag luam nrog kev ncaj ncees, pob tshab, thiab kev ncaj ncees. Lub tuam txhab cia siab tias nws cov neeg koom tes ua raws li cov ntsiab cai no hauv txhua qhov kev sib cuam tshuam.