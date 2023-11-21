Dab tsi yog 5 lub tuam txhab nplua nuj tshaj plaws?

By

Dab tsi yog Top 5 Richest Company?

Nyob rau hauv niaj hnub kev lag luam kev lag luam kev lag luam, nws ib txwm xav paub kom paub tias cov tuam txhab twg yog cov thawj coj ntawm pob khoom ntawm kev nplua nuj thiab kev vam meej. 5 lub tuam txhab nplua nuj tshaj plaws yog qhov ua pov thawj rau lub zog ntawm kev tsim kho tshiab, kev npaj tswv yim, thiab kev ua lag luam dominance. Cia peb saib ze dua ntawm cov kev lag luam loj thiab lawv tau ua tiav lawv cov nyiaj txiag zoo li cas.

1. Apple Inc.

Nrog kev lag luam peev nyiaj ntau dua $ 2 trillion, Apple Inc. yog undoubtedly lub ntiaj teb cov tuam txhab nplua nuj tshaj plaws. Paub txog nws lub cim iPhone, iPad, thiab Mac cov khoom lag luam, Apple tau hloov pauv kev lag luam thev naus laus zis. Lub tuam txhab muaj peev xwm ua kom tsis tu ncua xa cov khoom siv tshiab thiab cov neeg siv khoom siv tau yooj yim tau ua rau nws ua tiav tsis muaj qhov sib piv.

2. Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco, lub tuam txhab Saudi Arabian lub teb chaws roj av thiab roj av, yog lub tuam txhab nplua nuj thib ob hauv ntiaj teb. Raws li lub ntiaj teb cov roj loj tshaj plaws, Saudi Aramco muaj kev cuam tshuam loj rau kev lag luam hluav taws xob thoob ntiaj teb. Nws cov peev txheej loj thiab kev ua haujlwm tau zoo tau tso cai rau nws tsim kom muaj kev nplua nuj, nrog rau kev lag luam peev ntau tshaj $ 1.8 trillion.

3 Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Corporation, tsim los ntawm Bill Gates thiab Paul Allen, tuav qhov chaw thib peb ntawm cov npe ntawm cov tuam txhab nplua nuj tshaj plaws. Nrog nws cov khoom lag luam zoo li Windows, Office, thiab Azure, Microsoft tau dhau los ua lub zog tseem ceeb hauv kev lag luam software. Nws cov peev txheej lag luam sawv ntawm ib ncig ntawm $ 1.7 trillion, qhia txog nws txoj kev vam meej thiab kev cuam tshuam.

4. Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc., lub ntiaj teb cov khw muag khoom loj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb, tau ntsib kev loj hlob ntxiv nyob rau xyoo tas los no. Nrog rau kev lag luam peev ntawm kwv yees li $ 1.6 trillion, Amazon lub lag luam e-lag luam, kev pabcuam huab, thiab cov ntsiab lus digital tau ua rau nws muaj lub zog thoob ntiaj teb. Lub tuam txhab qhov kev xav tsis tu ncua ntawm cov neeg siv khoom txaus siab thiab nws lub peev xwm los cuam tshuam cov qauv muag khoom ib txwm tau ua rau nws txoj kev vam meej nyiaj txiag.

5. Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc., lub tuam txhab niam txiv ntawm Google, suav nrog 5 lub tuam txhab nplua nuj tshaj plaws. Google txoj kev tswj hwm hauv kev lag luam tshawb fawb, nrog rau nws qhov kev tshaj tawm thoob ntiaj teb, tau nthuav tawm Cov Ntawv Sau rau hauv kev lag luam peev nyiaj ntau dua $ 1.4 trillion. Lub tuam txhab txoj kev lag luam tshiab, xws li tsheb tsav tus kheej thiab kev txawj ntse, ntxiv dag zog rau nws txoj haujlwm ua tus thawj coj hauv kev lag luam tech.

Cov lus nug:

Q: Kev lag luam peev nyiaj txiag yog dab tsi?

Kev lag luam peev yog hais txog tag nrho tus nqi ntawm lub tuam txhab cov khoom lag luam zoo tshaj plaws. Nws yog xam los ntawm kev muab tus nqi tam sim no los ntawm tus naj npawb ntawm cov shares tseem ceeb. Kev lag luam peev yog siv los txiav txim qhov loj thiab tus nqi txheeb ze ntawm ib lub tuam txhab.

Q: Cov qeb no tau txiav txim siab li cas?

Cov qeb duas ntawm 5 lub tuam txhab nplua nuj tshaj plaws yog nyob ntawm lawv cov peev txheej lag luam, uas sawv cev rau tag nrho cov nqi ntawm lawv cov khoom lag luam zoo. Kev ua lag luam peev yog qhov kev lees paub dav dav ntawm lub tuam txhab kev lag luam nyiaj txiag thiab tau tshaj tawm tsis tu ncua los ntawm cov tuam txhab nyiaj txiag thiab cov xov xwm tshaj tawm.

Q: Cov qeb no puas yuav hloov tau?

Yog lawm, cov qeb duas ntawm 5 lub tuam txhab nplua nuj tshaj plaws tuaj yeem hloov pauv raws sijhawm vim qhov hloov pauv ntawm cov nqi khoom lag luam thiab kev lag luam. Cov tuam txhab lag luam kev lag luam tuaj yeem nce lossis poob raws li ntau yam, suav nrog kev ua haujlwm nyiaj txiag, kev lag luam tiam sis, thiab kev lag luam thoob ntiaj teb.

Hauv kev xaus, 5 lub tuam txhab nplua nuj tshaj plaws qhia txog kev nplua nuj thiab kev cuam tshuam uas tuaj yeem ua tiav los ntawm kev tsim kho tshiab, kev ua lag luam dominance, thiab kev npaj tswv yim. Cov tuam txhab lag luam loj no txuas ntxiv txhim kho lub ntiaj teb kev lag luam toj roob hauv pes thiab txhawb kev xav ua lag luam thoob ntiaj teb.