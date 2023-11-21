Dab tsi yog qhov txawv ntawm bivalent thiab Omicron booster?
Hauv kev sib ntaus sib tua tsis tu ncua tiv thaiv COVID-19 kev kis thoob qhov txhia chaw, qhov tshwm sim ntawm cov kev hloov pauv tshiab tau tsim nyog rau kev txhim kho cov tshuaj txhaj tshuaj los txhim kho kev tiv thaiv. Ob lo lus uas tau ua cov xov xwm tsis ntev los no yog "bivalent" thiab "Omicron booster." Tab sis cov ntsiab lus no txhais li cas tiag tiag, thiab lawv txawv li cas? Wb delve rau hauv cov ntsiab lus.
Bivalent: Lo lus "bivalent" yog hais txog kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob uas sib xyaw ua ke ob hom tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 sib txawv. Feem ntau, qhov no suav nrog kev tau txais ib koob tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob rau tus kab mob thawj zaug, ua raws li koob thib ob ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tsim los hais txog qhov txawv txav, xws li Delta lossis Omicron. Los ntawm kev sib xyaw cov tshuaj tiv thaiv sib txawv, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent tsom los muab kev tiv thaiv dav dua rau ntau hom kab mob.
Omicron Booster: Ntawm qhov tod tes, Omicron booster tshwj xeeb yog tsom rau Omicron variant ntawm tus kab mob COVID-19. Raws li cov kev hloov tshiab tshwm sim, cov kws tshawb fawb thiab cov tuam txhab muag tshuaj ua haujlwm tsis tu ncua los tsim cov tshuaj tiv thaiv uas tshwj xeeb hais txog lawv cov yam ntxwv tshwj xeeb. Omicron booster yog ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv tshwj xeeb tsim los txhim kho kev tiv thaiv kab mob Omicron variant, uas tau pom tias muaj kev sib kis ntau ntxiv piv rau cov kab mob yav dhau los.
FAQ:
Q: Vim li cas thiaj siv cov tshuaj bivalent?
A: Bivalent boosters yog siv los muab kev tiv thaiv dav dav rau ntau hom kab mob COVID-19. Los ntawm kev sib xyaw cov tshuaj tiv thaiv sib txawv, lawv lub hom phiaj los txhim kho kev tiv thaiv kab mob tiv thaiv ob qho tib si qub thiab ib qho txawv txav.
Q: Yuav ua li cas yog Omicron booster txawv los ntawm bivalent koob?
A: Thaum lub koob tshuaj bivalent sib xyaw ua ke ob hom tshuaj tiv thaiv sib txawv, Omicron koob tshuaj tshwj xeeb tsom rau Omicron variant. Nws yog tsim los txhim kho kev tiv thaiv tiv thaiv kab mob tshwj xeeb no, uas tau pom tias muaj kev sib kis ntau ntxiv.
Q: Kuv yuav tsum xaiv lub koob yees duab twg?
A: Qhov kev xaiv ntawm cov tshuaj txhawb zog yog nyob ntawm ntau yam, suav nrog qhov sib txawv ntawm qhov sib txawv hauv koj cheeb tsam thiab cov lus pom zoo ntawm cov neeg saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv. Nws raug nquahu kom sab laj nrog cov kws kho mob lossis ua raws li cov lus qhia los txiav txim siab.
Hauv kev xaus, kev txhawb nqa bivalent muab ob hom tshuaj tiv thaiv sib txawv los muab kev tiv thaiv dav dav rau ntau hom kab mob COVID-19. Ntawm qhov tod tes, Omicron booster tshwj xeeb yog tsom rau Omicron variant. Raws li kev kis tus kabmob kis mus ntxiv, kev paub txog qhov kev txhim kho tshiab kawg thiab ua raws li cov kws tshaj lij cov lus qhia yog qhov tseem ceeb hauv kev txiav txim siab txog kev txhaj tshuaj txhawb nqa.