Dab tsi yog qhov kev sib cav nrog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix?

Nyob rau hauv xyoo tas los no, tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix tau nyob hauv nruab nrab ntawm kev sib cav sib ceg. Shingrix yog ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob uas siv los tiv thaiv kab mob shingles, mob kis kab mob tshwm sim los ntawm tus kab mob varicella-zoster, uas yog lub luag haujlwm rau kab mob khaub thuas. Thaum cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tau raug pov thawj tias muaj txiaj ntsig zoo hauv kev tiv thaiv kab mob shingles, tau muaj kev txhawj xeeb txog nws cov kev mob tshwm sim thiab muaj.

Ib qho ntawm cov teeb meem tseem ceeb nyob ib puag ncig cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix yog nws cov kev mob tshwm sim. Qee cov tib neeg uas tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tau tshaj tawm tias muaj cov tsos mob xws li mob npaws, xws li ua npaws, qaug zog, thiab mob nqaij. Thaum cov kev mob tshwm sim no feem ntau me me thiab ib ntus, lawv tau ua rau qee tus neeg nug txog kev nyab xeeb ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv. Txawm li cas los xij, nws tseem ceeb heev uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias feem ntau ntawm cov tib neeg uas tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tsis muaj kev phiv loj heev.

Lwm qhov kev tsis sib haum xeeb yog qhov muaj cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix. Vim nws cov txiaj ntsig zoo, qhov kev thov rau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tau nce ntxiv, ua rau muaj kev tsis txaus nyob hauv qee thaj tsam. Qhov no tau ua rau muaj kev ntxhov siab thiab poob siab rau cov tib neeg uas nrhiav kev tiv thaiv kab mob shingles. Txawm li cas los xij, kev siv zog ua kom muaj kev tsim khoom thiab kev faib tawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kom tau raws li qhov xav tau loj zuj zus.

FAQ:

Q: Dab tsi yog shingles?

A: Cov kab mob shingles yog kab mob kis los ntawm tus kab mob varicella-zoster, uas yog tib yam kab mob uas ua rau mob khaub thuas. Nws feem ntau ua rau mob pob khaus uas tshwm sim ntawm ib sab ntawm lub cev.

Q: Qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix zoo li cas?

A: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix muaj txiaj ntsig zoo hauv kev tiv thaiv kab mob. Cov kev tshawb fawb tau pom tias nws txo qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev tsim mob shingles ntau dua 90%.

Q: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix yog dab tsi?

A: Cov kev mob tshwm sim feem ntau ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix muaj xws li mob, liab, lossis o ntawm qhov chaw txhaj tshuaj, nrog rau cov tsos mob xws li ua npaws, qaug zog, thiab mob nqaij. Cov kev mob tshwm sim no feem ntau me me thiab ib ntus.

Q: Puas yog tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix muaj kev nyab xeeb?

A: Yog lawm, tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix suav tias yog kev nyab xeeb. Cov txiaj ntsig ntawm kev tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv ntawm kev tiv thaiv kab mob shingles thiab nws cov teeb meem ntau dua qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev mob tshwm sim.

Hauv kev xaus, thaum cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix tau nyob ib puag ncig los ntawm kev tsis sib haum xeeb, nws tseem yog ib qho cuab yeej zoo hauv kev tiv thaiv kab mob. Cov kev mob tshwm sim feem ntau yog mob me me thiab ib ntus, thiab kev siv zog los daws cov teeb meem muaj. Raws li ib txwm muaj, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau sab laj nrog cov kws kho mob kom paub txiav txim siab txog kev txhaj tshuaj.