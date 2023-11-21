Dab tsi yog 3 lub tuam txhab nplua nuj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb?

Lub 3 Richest Company nyob hauv lub ntiaj teb yog dab tsi?

Nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb ceev-paced ntawm kev lag luam, cov qeb duas ntawm cov tuam txhab nplua nuj tau hloov tas li. Txawm li cas los xij, raws li cov ntaub ntawv tshiab muaj, peb lub tuam txhab nplua nuj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb yog Apple Inc., Saudi Aramco, thiab Microsoft Corporation. Cov tuam txhab no tau txais txiaj ntsig zoo kawg nkaus los ntawm lawv cov khoom lag luam tshiab, ncav cuag thoob ntiaj teb, thiab muaj kev lag luam muaj zog.

Kua Inc.

Nrog kev lag luam peev nyiaj ntau dua $ 2 trillion, Apple Inc. tam sim no yog lub tuam txhab nplua nuj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb. Tsim muaj xyoo 1976 los ntawm Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, thiab Ronald Wayne, Apple tau hloov pauv kev lag luam thev naus laus zis nrog nws cov khoom lag luam zoo xws li iPhone, iPad, thiab Mac computers. Lub tuam txhab txoj kev vam meej tuaj yeem raug ntaus nqi los ntawm nws lub peev xwm los xa cov khoom siv tshiab thiab cov neeg siv khoom zoo uas tau ntes lub siab ntawm cov neeg siv khoom thoob ntiaj teb.

Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco, lub xeev cov tuam txhab roj ntawm Saudi Arabia, tau txais qhov chaw thib ob ntawm cov npe ntawm cov tuam txhab nplua nuj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb. Txawm hais tias yog ib lub npe tsis paub rau ntau tus, Saudi Aramco tuav lub zog loj hauv kev lag luam roj thoob ntiaj teb. Nws tswj hwm lub ntiaj teb cov pov thawj loj tshaj plaws ntawm cov roj crude thiab muaj feem cuam tshuam rau cov nqi roj thoob ntiaj teb. Lub tuam txhab tus nqi kwv yees yog nyob ib ncig ntawm $ 1.9 trillion, ua rau nws yog ib tus neeg tseem ceeb hauv kev lag luam hluav taws xob.

Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Corporation, tsim los ntawm Bill Gates thiab Paul Allen hauv xyoo 1975, tau txais txoj haujlwm thib peb ntawm cov tuam txhab nplua nuj hauv ntiaj teb. Paub txog nws cov khoom siv software xws li Windows thiab Office, Microsoft tau nthuav dav nws cov kev pabcuam suav nrog huab kev pabcuam, gaming consoles, thiab khoom siv kho vajtse. Nrog rau kev lag luam peev nyiaj ntau dua $ 1.8 trillion, Microsoft tseem ua lub zog tseem ceeb hauv kev lag luam thev naus laus zis.

FAQ:

Q: Kev lag luam peev nyiaj txiag yog dab tsi?

Kev lag luam peev, feem ntau hu ua kev lag luam cap, yog tag nrho tus nqi ntawm lub tuam txhab cov khoom lag luam zoo tshaj plaws. Nws yog xam los ntawm kev muab tus nqi tam sim no los ntawm tag nrho cov shares uas tseem tshuav. Kev lag luam peev yog siv los txiav txim qhov loj thiab tus nqi ntawm lub tuam txhab hauv kev lag luam nyiaj txiag.

Q: Ntau npaum li cas cov qeb ntawm cov tuam txhab nplua nuj hloov pauv?

Cov qeb duas ntawm cov tuam txhab nplua nuj tuaj yeem hloov pauv tsis tu ncua, nyob ntawm ntau yam xws li kev lag luam kev lag luam hloov pauv, kev sib koom ua ke thiab kev yuav, thiab kev hloov pauv hauv tuam txhab kev ua haujlwm. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias cov qeb duas uas tau hais hauv tsab xov xwm no yog raws li cov ntaub ntawv muaj tseeb thiab tej zaum yuav tau hloov txij thaum ntawd los.

Q: Cov qeb no puas yog qhov tseeb?

Thaum cov qeb duas tau hais hauv tsab xov xwm no yog raws li cov peev txheej ntseeg tau thiab cov ntaub ntawv lees paub dav dav, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom nkag siab tias lawv tuaj yeem sib txawv nyob ntawm cov qauv siv rau kev ntsuam xyuas. Cov ntawv tshaj tawm nyiaj txiag sib txawv thiab cov koom haum yuav muaj qhov sib txawv me ntsis raws li lawv cov txheej txheem thiab cov ntaub ntawv.

Hauv kev xaus, Apple Inc., Saudi Aramco, thiab Microsoft Corporation tam sim no tuav lub npe ntawm peb lub tuam txhab nplua nuj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb. Cov tuam txhab no tau ua tiav qhov kev vam meej zoo los ntawm lawv cov khoom tshiab, kev cuam tshuam thoob ntiaj teb, thiab muaj kev lag luam muaj zog. Txawm li cas los xij, nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb dynamic ntawm kev lag luam, cov qeb duas no yuav hloov pauv raws li cov tuam txhab txuas ntxiv hloov zuj zus thiab hloov mus rau qhov kev hloov pauv ntawm kev ua lag luam.