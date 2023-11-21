Yuav ua li cas yog tias koj tsis tau txais koj tus mob shingles zaum ob?
Shingles, tseem hu ua herpes zoster, yog ib qho mob kis kab mob uas tshwm sim los ntawm tus kab mob varicella-zoster, tib tus kab mob uas ua rau mob khaub thuas. Nws feem ntau cuam tshuam rau cov neeg laus thiab cov tib neeg uas tsis muaj zog tiv thaiv kab mob. Txhawm rau tiv thaiv kab mob shingles, ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv hu ua Shingrix tau tsim, uas yuav tsum tau siv ob koob tshuaj rau ob peb lub hlis sib nrug. Tab sis yuav ua li cas yog tias koj tsis tau txais koj tus mob shingles zaum ob?
Vim li cas qhov mob thib ob yog qhov tseem ceeb?
Qhov koob thib ob ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles yog qhov tseem ceeb rau kev ua tiav kev tiv thaiv tus kab mob zoo. Thaum thawj koob tshuaj pab txhawb lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob, koob thib ob ua raws li kev txhawb nqa, ntxiv dag zog thiab ua kom lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob ntev. Yog tsis muaj kev txhaj tshuaj thib ob, qib kev tiv thaiv yuav tsis siab li, ua rau koj muaj kev pheej hmoo ntau dua rau kev tsim cov shingles.
Dab tsi yog qhov txaus ntshai ntawm kev tsis tau txhaj tshuaj thib ob hauv lub sijhawm?
Yog tias koj ncua sijhawm lossis tsis nco koj qhov kev txhaj tshuaj thib ob, koj tuaj yeem ua rau muaj kev pheej hmoo ntau ntxiv ntawm kev tsim cov kab mob shingles. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kev ua tau zoo tau txo qis yam tsis muaj koob thib ob, ua rau koj raug tus kab mob ntau dua. Tsis tas li ntawd, txawm tias koj tau txais thawj koob tshuaj, koj lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob yuav tsis muaj zog txaus los tiv thaiv tus kab mob varicella-zoster reactivation.
Koj puas tseem tuaj yeem tau txais kev txhaj tshuaj thib ob yog tias koj tsis nco lub sijhawm pom zoo?
Yog lawm, koj tseem tuaj yeem tau txais kev txhaj tshuaj thib ob txawm tias koj tsis nco lub sijhawm pom zoo. Nws feem ntau pom zoo kom tau txais koob thib ob sai li sai tau tom qab lub sijhawm pom zoo, uas yog ob mus rau rau lub hlis tom qab thawj koob tshuaj. Txawm li cas los xij, yog tias koj tsis nco lub sijhawm no, koj yuav tsum sab laj nrog koj tus kws kho mob kom txiav txim siab qhov kev ua tau zoo tshaj plaws.
xaus
Tau txais ob koob tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles yog qhov tseem ceeb rau kev tiv thaiv tus kab mob ntau tshaj plaws. Thaum thawj koob tshuaj muab qee theem ntawm kev tiv thaiv kab mob, koob thib ob ua raws li kev txhawb nqa los txhim kho thiab ua kom ntev lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob. Yog tias koj tsis nco lub sijhawm pom zoo rau kev txhaj tshuaj thib ob, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau sab laj nrog koj tus kws kho mob kom ntseeg tau tias koj tau txais kev tiv thaiv tsim nyog tiv thaiv kab mob. Tsis txhob ncua sijhawm, ua qhov tseem ceeb rau koj txoj kev noj qab haus huv thiab tau txais koj tus mob shingles zaum ob.
FAQ
Q: Dab tsi yog shingles?
A: Cov kab mob shingles yog kab mob kis los ntawm tus kab mob varicella-zoster, tib yam kab mob uas ua rau mob khaub thuas. Nws feem ntau cuam tshuam rau cov neeg laus thiab cov tib neeg uas tsis muaj zog tiv thaiv kab mob.
Q: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles yog dab tsi?
A: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles, hu ua Shingrix, yog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob uas pab tiv thaiv kab mob shingles. Nws yog muab rau hauv ob koob tshuaj, ob peb lub hlis sib nrug.
Q: Vim li cas qhov thib ob shingles txhaj tseem ceeb?
A: Qhov koob thib ob ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles ua rau muaj zog, ntxiv dag zog thiab ua kom lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob ntev.
Q: Yuav ua li cas yog tias koj tsis tau txais koj cov kab mob thib ob hauv lub sijhawm?
A: Yog tsis muaj tus kab mob shingles thib ob, qib ntawm kev tiv thaiv tus kab mob yuav tsis siab npaum li, ua rau koj muaj kev pheej hmoo ntau dua los tsim cov kab mob shingles.
Q: Koj puas tseem tuaj yeem tau txais kev txhaj tshuaj thib ob yog tias koj tsis nco lub sijhawm pom zoo?
A: Yog lawm, koj tseem tuaj yeem tau txais kev txhaj tshuaj thib ob txawm tias koj tsis nco lub sijhawm pom zoo. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau sab laj nrog koj tus kws kho mob los txiav txim seb qhov kev ua tau zoo tshaj plaws.