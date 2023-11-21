By

Cov tuam txhab khoom noj ceev twg yog cov tswv ntawm Tuam Tshoj?

Nyob rau hauv xyoo tas los no, Tuam Tshoj tau nqis peev tseem ceeb hauv ntau qhov kev lag luam thoob ntiaj teb, suav nrog cov khoom noj ceev ceev. Ntau lub khw muag khoom noj ceev uas muaj npe nrov tau dhau los ua ib feem ntawm cov tuam txhab lag luam hauv Suav teb, ua rau muaj lus nug txog kev cuam tshuam thiab kev cuam tshuam ntawm cov khoom lag luam no. Cia peb ua tib zoo saib qee lub tuam txhab khoom noj ceev ceev uas tam sim no muaj los ntawm Tuam Tshoj.

McDonald's: Ib qho ntawm cov khoom noj ceev ceev tshaj plaws thoob ntiaj teb, McDonald's, muaj qhov tseem ceeb nyob hauv Suav teb. Txawm li cas los xij, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias thaum McDonald's muaj qhov chaw ruaj khov hauv Suav lag luam, nws tsis yog los ntawm Tuam Tshoj tuam txhab. Feem ntau ntawm McDonald's cov khw noj mov hauv Suav teb yog ua haujlwm los ntawm tus tswv lag luam, CITIC Limited, thiab CITIC Capital, lub tuam txhab lag luam hauv xeev Suav.

Pizza Huts: Pizza Hut, ib qho khoom noj pizza nrov, kuj tsis yog ib lub tuam txhab Suav. Nws yog ib lub koom haum ntawm Yum! Brands, ib lub koom haum American fast food. Txawm li cas los xij, Yum! Cov khoom lag luam muaj qhov muaj zog nyob hauv Suav teb, nrog ntau qhov chaw Pizza Hut thoob plaws lub tebchaws.

KFC: KFC, lwm lub npe nrov npe hauv qab Yum! Hom, muaj qhov tseem ceeb nyob hauv Suav teb. Qhov tseeb, Tuam Tshoj yog ib lub lag luam loj tshaj plaws rau KFC thoob ntiaj teb. Thaum KFC tsis yog tswv los ntawm ib lub tuam txhab Suav, Yum! Brands tau tsim ib lub koom haum cais hu ua Yum China Holdings los tswj nws cov haujlwm hauv lub tebchaws.

FAQ:

Q: Puas muaj cov khoom noj ceev ceev loj uas yog cov tuam txhab Suav?

A: Txawm hais tias tsis muaj cov khoom noj ceev ceev loj uas muaj tag nrho los ntawm cov tuam txhab Suav, qee cov chains muaj qhov tseem ceeb hauv Suav teb vim muaj kev koom tes lossis cov koom haum.

Q: Puas yog McDonald's muaj los ntawm Tuam Tshoj?

A: Tsis yog, McDonald's tsis yog los ntawm ib lub tuam txhab Suav. Txawm li cas los xij, nws muaj kev sib koom tes nrog CITIC Limited thiab CITIC Capital los khiav nws cov khw noj mov hauv Suav teb.

Q: Leej twg yog tus tswv Pizza Hut?

A: Pizza Hut yog lub chaw muag khoom ntawm Yum! Brands, ib lub koom haum American fast food. Yog! Cov khoom lag luam muaj zog nyob hauv Suav teb, suav nrog ntau qhov chaw Pizza Hut.

Q: Puas yog KFC muaj los ntawm Tuam Tshoj?

A: Tsis yog, KFC tsis yog tswv los ntawm ib lub tuam txhab Suav. Nws yog ib hom npe hauv qab Yum! Hom, uas muaj ib qho chaw cais hu ua Yum China Holdings los tswj nws cov haujlwm hauv Suav teb.

Hauv kev xaus, thaum Tuam Tshoj tau nqis peev tseem ceeb hauv ntau qhov kev lag luam thoob ntiaj teb, suav nrog cov khoom noj ceev ceev, cov khoom noj ceev ceev loj xws li McDonald's, Pizza Hut, thiab KFC tsis yog cov tuam txhab Suav. Txawm li cas los xij, cov saw hlau no muaj qhov muaj zog nyob hauv Suav teb vim muaj kev sib koom tes, cov koom haum, lossis cov chaw sib cais tsim los tswj kev ua haujlwm hauv lub tebchaws.