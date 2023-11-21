Lub txhab nyiaj twg yog Walmart hauv qab?

Nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb no ntawm khw muag khoom, Walmart yog undoubtedly ib tug loj heev. Nrog nws cov khw muag khoom loj thiab ntau yam khoom lag luam, lub tuam txhab tau dhau los ua lub npe tsev neeg. Txawm li cas los xij, thaum nws los txog rau kev pabcuam hauv tuam txhab nyiaj, Walmart tsis ua haujlwm hauv nws lub txhab nyiaj. Hloov chaw, nws tau koom tes nrog ntau lub tuam txhab nyiaj txiag los muab ntau yam kev pabcuam hauv tuam txhab nyiaj rau nws cov neeg siv khoom.

Ib qho ntawm cov kev koom tes tseem ceeb uas Walmart tau tsim yog nrog Green Dot Corporation, tus thawj coj ntawm daim npav rho nyiaj them ua ntej thiab cov kev pabcuam hauv tuam txhab nyiaj. Los ntawm kev sib koom tes no, Walmart muab Walmart MoneyCard, daim npav rho nyiaj them ua ntej uas tso cai rau cov neeg siv khoom tswj hwm lawv cov nyiaj, ua kev yuav khoom, thiab them nqi. Lub Walmart MoneyCard yog muab los ntawm Green Dot Bank, ib lub koom haum ntawm Green Dot Corporation.

Lwm qhov kev koom tes tseem ceeb yog nrog Capital One Financial Corporation. Walmart tau koom tes nrog Capital One los muab Walmart Rewards Card thiab Walmart Rewards Mastercard. Cov npav rho nyiaj no muab khoom plig rau cov neeg siv khoom thiab cov txiaj ntsig rau lawv cov kev yuav khoom ntawm Walmart thiab lwm tus neeg muag khoom koom nrog. Capital One yog tus muab daim npav rho nyiaj no.

FAQ:

Q: Kuv puas tuaj yeem qhib lub txhab nyiaj hauv txhab nyiaj ntawm Walmart?

A: Tsis yog, Walmart tsis ua haujlwm raws li lub txhab nyiaj ib txwm muaj thiab tsis muab nws tus kheej cov nyiaj hauv tuam txhab. Txawm li cas los xij, nws muab ntau yam kev pabcuam nyiaj txiag los ntawm kev koom tes nrog lwm lub tsev txhab nyiaj thiab tuam txhab nyiaj txiag.

Q: Kuv puas tuaj yeem tau txais daim tshev nyiaj ntawm Walmart?

A: Yog lawm, Walmart muaj cov kev pabcuam nyiaj ntsuab. Koj tuaj yeem them nyiaj ntau ntawm cov tshev, suav nrog cov nyiaj them poob haujlwm, tsoomfwv, cov nyiaj them se rov qab, thiab cov ntawv pov hwm them nqi kho mob, ntawm Walmart MoneyCenters lossis cov chaw pabcuam cov neeg siv khoom rau tus nqi me me.

Q: Kuv puas tuaj yeem tau txais qiv nyiaj los ntawm Walmart?

A: Tsis yog, Walmart tsis muab qiv ncaj qha. Txawm li cas los xij, nws muaj ntau yam khoom siv nyiaj txiag thiab kev pabcuam los ntawm nws cov kev koom tes, xws li prepaid debit cards thiab credit cards.

Q: Puas yog Walmart cov kev pabcuam hauv tuam txhab muaj kev nyab xeeb?

A: Walmart cov kev pabcuam hauv tuam txhab nyiaj tau muab los ntawm kev koom tes nrog cov tuam txhab nyiaj txiag tsim. Cov koom haum no tau tswj hwm thiab saib xyuas los ntawm cov tub ceev xwm cuam tshuam, ua kom muaj kev nyab xeeb thiab kev nyab xeeb ntawm cov kev pabcuam uas lawv muab.

Hauv kev xaus, thaum Walmart tsis muaj nws lub txhab nyiaj, nws tau koom tes nrog ntau lub tuam txhab nyiaj txiag los muab kev pabcuam hauv tuam txhab nyiaj rau nws cov neeg siv khoom. Txawm hais tias nws yog prepaid cards lossis credit cards, Walmart tau koom tes nrog cov tuam txhab xws li Green Dot thiab Capital One los muab cov kev daws teeb meem yooj yim rau nws cov neeg siv khoom loj.