Walmart 3 txoj kev ntseeg hauv paus yog dab tsi?
Walmart, lub tuam txhab muag khoom thoob ntiaj teb, paub txog nws qhov loj heev nyob rau hauv lub lag luam thoob ntiaj teb. Nrog ntau txhiab lub khw muag khoom thoob ntiaj teb, lub tuam txhab tau tsim nws tus kheej ua tus thawj coj hauv kev lag luam muag khoom. Txawm li cas los xij, tom qab nws txoj kev vam meej yog ib txheej ntawm kev ntseeg tseem ceeb uas coj nws txoj haujlwm thiab ua kom nws txoj kev coj noj coj ua. Cia peb saib ze dua ntawm Walmart peb txoj kev ntseeg yooj yim.
1. Kev hwm tus kheej:
Walmart muab qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev hwm txhua tus neeg, yog nws cov neeg siv khoom, cov koom tes, lossis cov neeg xa khoom. Lub tuam txhab ntseeg hauv kev kho txhua tus kom muaj meej mom thiab ncaj ncees. Qhov kev ntseeg no tau tshwm sim los ntawm lawv txoj kev cog lus los muab txoj hauv kev sib luag rau txhua tus, txhawb kev sib txawv thiab kev koom ua ke, thiab txhawb nqa ib puag ncig kev nyab xeeb thiab suav nrog kev ua haujlwm.
2. Kev Pabcuam rau Cov Neeg Siv Khoom:
Walmart qhov kev ntseeg thib ob yog nyob ntawm kev pabcuam tus neeg siv khoom. Lub tuam txhab sib zog ua kom dhau qhov kev cia siab ntawm cov neeg siv khoom los ntawm kev muab cov khoom zoo ntawm tus nqi pheej yig. Walmart lub hom phiaj muab kev lag luam zoo sib xws, tsis hais hauv khw lossis hauv online, los ntawm kev tsim kho tshiab thiab txhim kho nws cov kev pabcuam. Txoj kev ntseeg no tau nkag siab tob hauv lub tuam txhab lub luag haujlwm los pab tib neeg txuag nyiaj thiab ua neej zoo dua.
3. Siv zog rau Excellence:
Qhov thib peb txoj kev ntseeg ntawm Walmart yog nws txoj kev cog lus rau kev ua tau zoo. Lub tuam txhab nrhiav txoj hauv kev los txhim kho nws cov haujlwm, txheej txheem, thiab kev pabcuam. Walmart txhawb kom nws cov koom tes koom nrog kev coj noj coj ua ntawm kev kawm txuas ntxiv thiab kev txhim kho, txhawb nqa lub siab ntawm kev tsim kho tshiab thiab hloov pauv tau. Los ntawm kev teeb tsa cov qauv siab thiab tuav lawv tus kheej lub luag haujlwm, Walmart lub hom phiaj kom xa cov txiaj ntsig zoo tshaj plaws rau nws cov neeg siv khoom thiab cov neeg muaj feem.
FAQ:
Q: Walmart qhia kev hwm rau tus kheej li cas?
A: Walmart qhia txog kev hwm tus kheej los ntawm kev txhawb nqa ntau haiv neeg thiab kev koom nrog, muab kev sib npaug sib luag, thiab tswj xyuas qhov chaw ua haujlwm nyab xeeb.
Q: Walmart siv zog ua tau zoo li cas?
A: Walmart mob siab rau kev ua tau zoo los ntawm kev txhawb nqa kev kawm tas mus li, kev tsim kho tshiab, thiab kev lav phib xaub ntawm nws cov koom tes. Lub tuam txhab teeb tsa cov qauv siab thiab niaj hnub nrhiav txoj hauv kev los txhim kho nws txoj haujlwm.
Q: Walmart lub hom phiaj yog dab tsi?
A: Walmart lub hom phiaj yog pab tib neeg txuag nyiaj thiab ua neej zoo dua los ntawm kev muab cov khoom lag luam zoo ntawm tus nqi pheej yig.
Hauv kev xaus, Walmart peb txoj kev ntseeg tseem ceeb ntawm kev hwm tus kheej, kev pabcuam rau cov neeg siv khoom, thiab kev siv zog ua kom tau zoo ua lub hauv paus ntawm nws txoj kev coj noj coj ua. Cov kev ntseeg no coj lub tuam txhab kev nqis tes ua thiab tsav nws txoj kev cog lus los muab kev paub zoo rau cov neeg siv khoom, cov neeg koom tes, thiab cov neeg muaj feem cuam tshuam.