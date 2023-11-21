Dab tsi yog 3 lub tuam txhab muaj zog tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb?

Hauv kev lag luam thoob ntiaj teb niaj hnub no, ntau lub tuam txhab tau tshwm sim los ua cov neeg muaj zog, tswj hwm kev lag luam thiab tsim lub ntiaj teb uas peb nyob hauv. Thaum muaj ntau tus neeg sib tw rau lub npe no, peb lub tuam txhab sawv cev ua tus muaj zog tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb: Apple, Amazon, thiab Microsoft. .

Kua: Nrog nws cov khoom lag luam tshiab thiab tsis muaj kev ntseeg siab, Apple tau ruaj ntseg nws txoj haujlwm ua ib lub tuam txhab muaj zog tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb. Los ntawm lub iconic iPhone mus rau lub revolutionary iPad thiab Mac computers, Kua tau tsis tu ncua thawb ciam teb ntawm technology. Nws cov ecosystem ntawm cov khoom siv, software, thiab cov kev pabcuam tau tsim muaj kev paub zoo rau cov neeg siv khoom, nyiam ntau lab tus neeg thoob ntiaj teb. Tsis tas li ntawd, Apple lub lag luam peev nyiaj tau nce mus txog qhov siab, ua rau nws yog lub tuam txhab lag luam tseem ceeb tshaj plaws.

Amazon: Raws li lub ntiaj teb cov khw muag khoom loj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb, Amazon tau hloov pauv txoj kev uas peb yuav khoom. Nrog rau ntau yam khoom lag luam, tus nqi sib tw, thiab kev pabcuam xa khoom zoo, Amazon tau dhau los ua lub npe tsev neeg. Ntxiv mus, lub tuam txhab nthuav dav mus rau ntau qhov chaw, xws li huab xam (Amazon Web Services) thiab kev lom zem (Amazon Prime Video), tau ntxiv dag zog rau nws txoj kev tswj hwm. Amazon tus CEO, Jeff Bezos, yog ib tus neeg nplua nuj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb, qhia txog lub tuam txhab lub hwj chim thiab kev cuam tshuam loj heev.

Microsoft: Paub txog nws cov khoom siv software, Microsoft tau ua tus tseem ceeb hauv kev lag luam thev naus laus zis tau ntau xyoo. Nws qhov kev khiav haujlwm, Windows, yog siv los ntawm ntau lab tus tib neeg thiab cov lag luam thoob ntiaj teb. Microsoft's suite ntawm cov cuab yeej tsim khoom, suav nrog Office 365, tau dhau los ua qhov tseem ceeb ntawm ntau qhov chaw ua haujlwm. Tsis tas li ntawd, lub tuam txhab kev tawm tsam rau hauv huab xam nrog Azure tau tso nws ua tus thawj coj hauv kev loj hlob sai no. Microsoft lub hwj chim txuas mus dhau software, vim nws tau nqis peev tseem ceeb hauv kev ua si (Xbox) thiab kho vajtse (Ntog li).

FAQ:

Q: Kev lag luam peev txhais li cas?

Kev lag luam peev yog hais txog tag nrho tus nqi ntawm lub tuam txhab cov khoom lag luam zoo tshaj plaws. Nws yog xam los ntawm kev muab tus nqi tam sim no los ntawm tus naj npawb ntawm cov shares tseem ceeb. Kev lag luam peev yog siv los txiav txim qhov loj thiab tus nqi ntawm lub tuam txhab.

Q: Cov tuam txhab no siv zog li cas?

Cov tuam txhab no siv lawv lub zog los ntawm lawv txoj kev lag luam dominance, nyiaj txiag muaj zog, thiab muaj peev xwm los tsim cov qauv kev lag luam. Lawv muaj feem cuam tshuam rau cov neeg siv khoom tus cwj pwm, tuaj yeem hais tus nqi lag luam, thiab feem ntau teeb tsa cov qauv kev lag luam. Tsis tas li ntawd, lawv cov peev txheej loj tso cai rau lawv los nqis peev hauv kev tshawb fawb thiab kev tsim kho, tau txais cov tuam txhab me me, thiab nthuav mus rau kev lag luam tshiab.

Q: Cov qeb no puas yog qhov tseeb?

Tsis yog, qeb ntawm cov tuam txhab muaj zog tshaj plaws tuaj yeem sib txawv nyob ntawm cov qauv siv thiab kev lag luam tshwj xeeb raug txiav txim siab. Cov qeb duas no yog nyob ntawm cov khoom lag luam xws li kev lag luam peev, nyiaj tau los, cov nqi lag luam, thiab kev ncav cuag thoob ntiaj teb. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias kev lag luam toj roob hauv pes yog qhov muaj zog, thiab cov tuam txhab txoj haujlwm tuaj yeem hloov pauv raws sijhawm.