Dab tsi yog cov kev mob tshwm sim ntawm tus tshiab bivalent COVID booster?

Hauv kev sib ntaus sib tua tsis tu ncua tiv thaiv COVID-19 kis thoob qhov txhia chaw, cov kws tshawb fawb thiab cov kws kho mob tau ua haujlwm tsis tu ncua los tsim cov tshuaj tiv thaiv zoo. Tsis ntev los no, ib qho kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob thib ob tshiab tau nthuav tawm, tsa cov lus nug txog nws cov kev mob tshwm sim. Cia peb delve rau hauv lub ncauj lus thiab tshawb txog qhov peb paub txog tam sim no.

Dab tsi yog qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob sib kis?

Ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob COVID-19 sib txawv yog ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv uas sib xyaw ua ke ob hom tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-XNUMX los txhim kho lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob thiab muab kev tiv thaiv tus kab mob ntxiv. Txoj hauv kev no tsom mus ntxiv dag zog rau lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob thiab muaj peev xwm muab kev tiv thaiv ntev ntev.

Cov kev phiv tshwm sim yog dab tsi?

Zoo li txhua yam tshuaj tiv thaiv, kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob thib ob tuaj yeem muaj qee yam kev mob tshwm sim. Cov kev mob tshwm sim feem ntau muaj xws li mob me lossis o ntawm qhov chaw txhaj tshuaj, qaug zog, mob taub hau, mob leeg, ua daus no, ua npaws, thiab xeev siab. Cov kev mob tshwm sim no feem ntau me me thiab qis dua li ob peb hnub.

Puas muaj kev phiv loj heev?

Txawm hais tias cov kev mob tshwm sim loj heev tsis tshua muaj, muaj cov xwm txheej cais tawm ntawm cov kev mob tshwm sim hnyav dua. Cov no suav nrog kev tsis haum tshuaj, xws li anaphylaxis, uas tuaj yeem ua rau ua pa nyuaj thiab xav tau kev kho mob tam sim. Txawm li cas los xij, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias cov tshuaj tiv thaiv hnyav li no tsis tshua muaj tshwm sim.

Leej twg yuav tsum tau ceev faj txog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob sib kis?

Cov tib neeg uas muaj keeb kwm ntawm kev tsis haum tshuaj hnyav rau ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv lossis nws cov khoom yuav tsum tau ceev faj thiab sab laj nrog lawv tus kws kho mob ua ntej tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob sib kis. Tsis tas li ntawd, cov poj niam cev xeeb tub lossis cov uas muaj qee yam mob hauv qab no yuav tsum tham txog cov kev pheej hmoo thiab cov txiaj ntsig nrog lawv tus kws kho mob.

xaus

Ib yam li kev cuam tshuam kev kho mob, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb los ntsuas cov txiaj ntsig zoo tiv thaiv kev pheej hmoo. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob sib kis tau zoo tshaj plaws tau pom cov txiaj ntsig tau zoo nyob rau hauv cov nqe lus ntawm kev txhawb nqa kev tiv thaiv thiab muab kev tiv thaiv ntau ntxiv rau tus kab mob. Thaum cov kev mob tshwm sim me me tshwm sim, qhov tshwm sim hnyav tsis tshua muaj. Yog tias koj muaj lus nug lossis lus nug, nws yog qhov zoo tshaj plaws los sab laj nrog koj tus kws kho mob, uas tuaj yeem muab cov lus qhia tus kheej raws li koj qhov xwm txheej tshwj xeeb.