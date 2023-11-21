By

Dab tsi yog qhov cuam tshuam ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID xyoo 2023?

Raws li COVID-19 kev kis thoob qhov txhia chaw txuas ntxiv mus, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tau dhau los ua cov cuab yeej tseem ceeb hauv kev tawm tsam tus kabmob. Nrog rau kev nthuav tawm ntau yam tshuaj tiv thaiv thoob ntiaj teb, nws yog qhov tseem ceeb los daws txhua qhov kev txhawj xeeb txog lawv cov kev mob tshwm sim. Xyoo 2023, tom qab xyoo ntawm kev tshawb fawb thiab kev tshaj tawm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv, peb tau nkag siab zoo dua ntawm cov kev mob tshwm sim uas cuam tshuam nrog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19.

Cov kev phiv tshwm sim yog dab tsi?

Cov kev mob tshwm sim feem ntau ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 hauv 2023 tseem zoo ib yam li cov uas tau pom nyob rau xyoo dhau los. Cov no suav nrog cov tsos mob me xws li qaug zog, mob taub hau, mob nqaij, thiab kub taub hau. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv no feem ntau ua neej nyob luv luv thiab qhia tias cov tshuaj tiv thaiv ua haujlwm raws li qhov xav tau, txhawb lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob los tsim kev tiv thaiv tus kab mob.

Puas muaj kev phiv loj heev?

Txawm hais tias cov kev mob tshwm sim hnyav tsis tshua muaj, lawv tuaj yeem tshwm sim. Xyoo 2023, cov lus ceeb toom ntawm kev tsis haum tshuaj hnyav, hu ua anaphylaxis, tau tsawg heev tab sis tseem ua tau. Cov chaw txhaj tshuaj muaj peev xwm ua tau zoo los daws cov xwm txheej zoo li no, thiab cov tib neeg uas muaj keeb kwm ntawm kev tsis haum tshuaj loj yuav raug saib xyuas zoo tom qab tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv.

Yuav ua li cas txog kev phiv mus sij hawm ntev?

Kev tshawb fawb thiab kev soj ntsuam ntau yam tsis tau pom muaj pov thawj ntawm cov kev mob tshwm sim ntev los ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 xyoo 2023. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tau raug kuaj nruj thiab tau soj ntsuam tas li kom muaj kev nyab xeeb. Cov koom haum tswj hwm thiab cov kws saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv tau saib xyuas cov lus ceeb toom ntawm cov xwm txheej tsis zoo los xyuas kom muaj kev nyab xeeb tsis tu ncua ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv.

xaus

Raws li peb txuas ntxiv mus taug kev ntawm COVID-19 kis thoob qhov txhia chaw, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tseem yog cov cuab yeej tseem ceeb hauv peb kev tawm tsam tus kabmob. Cov kev mob tshwm sim cuam tshuam nrog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 xyoo 2023 feem ntau yog mob me thiab luv luv, qhia tias lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob teb tau zoo. Cov kev mob tshwm sim hnyav tsis tshua muaj, thiab tsis muaj pov thawj ntawm cov teeb meem mus sij hawm ntev. Kev txhaj tshuaj tseem yog txoj hauv kev zoo tshaj plaws los tiv thaiv peb tus kheej thiab peb cov zej zog los ntawm kev puas tsuaj loj ntawm COVID-19.

FAQ:

Q: Dab tsi yog qhov tshwm sim tshwm sim ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 xyoo 2023?

A: Cov kev mob tshwm sim muaj xws li qaug zog, mob taub hau, mob nqaij, thiab kub taub hau.

Q: Puas muaj kev phiv loj heev?

A: Cov kev mob tshwm sim hnyav, xws li kev tsis haum tshuaj, tsis tshua muaj tab sis ua tau. Cov chaw txhaj tshuaj tau npaj los daws cov xwm txheej zoo li no.

Q: Puas muaj kev phiv mus ntev?

A: Kev tshawb fawb thiab kev soj ntsuam ntau yam tsis pom muaj pov thawj ntawm cov kev mob tshwm sim ntev los ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 xyoo 2023.

Q: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv puas nyab xeeb?

A: Yog lawm, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 tau kuaj xyuas nruj thiab saib xyuas tas li kom ntseeg tau tias lawv muaj kev nyab xeeb. Cov koom haum tswj hwm thiab cov kws saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv tau saib xyuas cov lus ceeb toom ntawm cov xwm txheej tsis zoo.