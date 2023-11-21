Dab tsi yog qhov tshwm sim ntawm Pfizer bivalent tshuaj tiv thaiv?

Hauv kev sib ntaus sib tua tsis tu ncua tiv thaiv COVID-19 kev sib kis, cov tuam txhab tshuaj tau ua haujlwm tsis tu ncua los tsim cov tshuaj tiv thaiv zoo. Ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv no yog Pfizer bivalent tshuaj tiv thaiv, uas tau pom cov txiaj ntsig tau zoo hauv kev sim tshuaj. Txawm li cas los xij, zoo li txhua yam kev kho mob, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom paub txog cov kev mob tshwm sim. Ntawm no, peb muab cov lus piav qhia txog qhov tshwm sim tsis zoo cuam tshuam nrog Pfizer bivalent tshuaj tiv thaiv.

Lwm Cov Kev Los Taw:

Raws li kev sim tshuaj thiab cov ntaub ntawv hauv ntiaj teb tiag tiag, Pfizer bivalent tshuaj tiv thaiv yuav ua rau muaj kev mob tshwm sim me me rau qee tus neeg. Cov kev mob tshwm sim feem ntau muaj xws li mob thiab o ntawm qhov chaw txhaj tshuaj, qaug zog, mob taub hau, mob leeg, ua daus no, ua npaws, thiab xeev siab. Cov kev mob tshwm sim no feem ntau luv luv thiab daws tsis pub dhau ob peb hnub.

Lus Nug:

Q: Puas yog cov kev mob tshwm sim ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent Pfizer puas txaus ntshai?

A: Feem ntau ntawm cov kev mob tshwm sim tau tshaj tawm yog me me mus rau nruab nrab thiab tsis suav tias yog qhov txaus ntshai. Lawv feem ntau yog cov cim qhia tias lub cev tab tom tsim kev tiv thaiv tus kab mob.

Q: Cov kev mob tshwm sim ntev npaum li cas?

A: Cov kev mob tshwm sim feem ntau yog ib ntus thiab daws tsis pub dhau ob peb hnub. Yog tias lawv pheej mob los yog mob hnyav dua, nws raug nquahu kom sab laj nrog kws kho mob.

Q: Puas muaj kev phiv loj heev cuam tshuam nrog Pfizer bivalent tshuaj tiv thaiv?

A: Txawm hais tias tsis tshua muaj, cov kev mob tshwm sim hnyav tau raug tshaj tawm. Cov no suav nrog kev tsis haum tshuaj loj (anaphylaxis), myocarditis (mob plawv cov leeg), thiab ntshav txhaws. Txawm li cas los xij, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias qhov tshwm sim ntawm cov kev mob tshwm sim loj heev yog qhov tsawg heev.

Q: Leej twg yuav muaj kev phiv ntau dua?

A: Cov kev mob tshwm sim tuaj yeem tshwm sim rau txhua tus neeg uas tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob Pfizer bivalent. Txawm li cas los xij, qee pawg, xws li cov neeg laus thiab cov tib neeg uas muaj kev noj qab haus huv, tej zaum yuav muaj kev phiv ntau dua.

Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias cov txiaj ntsig ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv ntau dua qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev mob tshwm sim. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Pfizer bivalent tau raug pov thawj tias muaj txiaj ntsig zoo hauv kev tiv thaiv kev mob hnyav, mus pw hauv tsev kho mob, thiab kev tuag los ntawm COVID-19. Yog tias koj muaj kev txhawj xeeb lossis lus nug txog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv lossis nws cov kev mob tshwm sim, nws yog qhov zoo tshaj plaws los sab laj nrog tus kws kho mob uas tuaj yeem muab cov lus qhia tus kheej raws li koj qhov xwm txheej tshwj xeeb.