Dab tsi yog qhov mob hnyav ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID?
Raws li cov phiaj xwm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 txuas ntxiv nthuav tawm thoob ntiaj teb, kev txhawj xeeb txog cov kev mob tshwm sim thiab kev puas tsuaj loj tau tshwm sim. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb los daws cov kev txhawj xeeb no thiab muab cov ntaub ntawv muaj tseeb los pab tib neeg txiav txim siab paub txog kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv. Thaum cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 tau dhau mus kuaj nruj thiab tau pom tias muaj kev nyab xeeb thiab siv tau los ntawm cov neeg saib xyuas kev tswj hwm, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom lees paub tias, zoo li txhua yam kev kho mob, lawv yuav muaj qee qhov kev pheej hmoo.
To taub qhov mob hnyav:
Kev puas tsuaj loj yog hais txog cov xwm txheej tsis zoo uas tshwm sim tom qab txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv, uas yuav ua rau muaj kev phom sij loj rau tus neeg mob. Cov xwm txheej no tsis tshua muaj thiab raug saib xyuas los ntawm cov neeg saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv kom ntseeg tau tias muaj kev nyab xeeb ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv txuas ntxiv mus.
FAQ:
Q: Dab tsi yog qhov teeb meem loj tshaj plaws cuam tshuam nrog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19?
A: Feem ntau tshaj tawm cov teeb meem loj xws li kev tsis haum tshuaj loj (anaphylaxis), ntshav txhaws (xws li thrombosis), thiab myocarditis (mob plawv mob).
Q: Puas muaj kev puas tsuaj loj npaum li cas?
A: Kev puas tsuaj loj heev yog tsawg heev. Piv txwv li, qhov tshwm sim ntawm anaphylaxis kwv yees kwv yees li ntawm 2-5 tus neeg ntawm ib lab koob tshuaj, thaum qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm cov ntshav txhaws yog kwv yees li 1-2 tus neeg mob ntawm 100,000 koob.
Q: Puas yog kev puas tsuaj loj ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tseem ceeb dua li qhov txaus ntshai los ntawm COVID-19 nws tus kheej?
A: Tsis yog, qhov kev pheej hmoo cuam tshuam nrog COVID-19 feem ntau yog siab dua li qhov txaus ntshai ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj. COVID-19 tuaj yeem ua rau muaj mob hnyav, muaj teeb meem mus sij hawm ntev, thiab txawm tias tuag taus, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog cov neeg tsis muaj zog.
Hauv kev xaus, thaum muaj kev puas tsuaj loj cuam tshuam nrog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19, lawv muaj tsawg heev. Cov txiaj ntsig ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kev tiv thaiv COVID-19 thiab nws cov teeb meem muaj feem cuam tshuam deb tshaj qhov txaus ntshai. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb rau kev vam khom cov ntaub ntawv raug los ntawm cov chaw muaj koob npe thiab sab laj nrog cov kws kho mob kom txiav txim siab paub txog kev txhaj tshuaj.