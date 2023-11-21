Dab tsi yog qhov txawv ntawm kev muaj tus kabmob kis mus ntxiv?
Raws li qhov kev puas tsuaj loj ntawm COVID-19 kev kis thoob ntiaj teb, ntau tus neeg xav tsis thoob txog qhov yuav muaj lwm qhov teebmeem kev noj qab haus huv thoob ntiaj teb tshwm sim yav tom ntej. Txawm hais tias nws tsis tuaj yeem kwv yees nrog qhov tseeb, cov kws tshaj lij hauv kev kis kabmob thiab kev noj qab haus huv rau pej xeem tau kawm txog cov xwm txheej uas ua rau muaj kev tshwm sim thiab kis tau tus kabmob. Ntawm no, peb tshawb nrhiav qhov txawv ntawm qhov muaj tus kabmob kis mus rau lwm qhov thiab peb tuaj yeem ua dab tsi los txo cov kev pheej hmoo.
To taub qhov txawv
Cov kab mob sib kis tsis tshua muaj tshwm sim uas tshwm sim thaum tus kab mob tshiab kis thoob plaws ntau lub tebchaws lossis cov teb chaws, ua rau muaj mob thiab tuag. Qhov txawv ntawm kev muaj tus kabmob kis tau zoo nyob ntawm ntau yam, suav nrog tus yam ntxwv ntawm tus kabmob, tib neeg tus cwj pwm, thiab kev noj qab haus huv thoob ntiaj teb.
Cov xwm txheej cuam tshuam qhov tshwm sim
Ib qho tseem ceeb tshaj plaws yog lub peev xwm zoonotic ntawm cov kab mob, uas hais txog lawv lub peev xwm dhia ntawm tsiaj mus rau tib neeg. Cov kab mob uas muaj peev xwm zoonotic, zoo li tus mob coronavirus uas ua rau COVID-19, ua rau muaj kev pheej hmoo ntau dua los ua rau muaj kev sib kis. Tsis tas li ntawd, cov xwm txheej xws li kev mus ncig thoob ntiaj teb tau nce ntxiv, kev tsim kho nroog, thiab kev rhuav tshem hav zoov tuaj yeem pab txhawb kev kis kab mob.
FAQ
Q: Puas yog kev mob kis thoob qhov txhia chaw?
A: Txawm hais tias kev kis thoob qhov txhia chaw tsis muaj kev zam, kev sib cuam tshuam ntawm peb lub ntiaj teb thiab qhov tshwm sim tsis tu ncua ntawm cov kab mob sib kis tshiab ua rau lawv muaj peev xwm tiag tiag.
Q: Peb puas tuaj yeem tiv thaiv kev kis thoob ntiaj teb?
A: Txawm hais tias peb tsis tuaj yeem tshem tawm tag nrho cov kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev sib kis, peb tuaj yeem siv cov kev ntsuas kom txo tau lawv qhov yuav tshwm sim. Qhov no suav nrog kev nqis peev hauv cov kab ke kev noj qab haus huv zoo rau pej xeem, txhim kho kev soj ntsuam thiab kev ceeb toom ntxov, thiab txhawb nqa kev coj ua kom ruaj khov kom txo qis kev cuam tshuam ntawm tib neeg kev ua ub no rau ib puag ncig.
Q: Yuav ua li cas tib neeg tuaj yeem pab tiv thaiv kev sib kis?
A: Cov tib neeg tuaj yeem ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev tiv thaiv kev sib kis los ntawm kev coj tus cwj pwm zoo, txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv, thiab ua raws li cov lus qhia txog kev noj qab haus huv rau pej xeem. Los ntawm kev ua cov kauj ruam no, peb tuaj yeem sib sau ua ke txo kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev kis kab mob thiab tiv thaiv peb tus kheej thiab peb cov zej zog.
Hauv kev xaus, txawm tias qhov tsis sib xws ntawm kev muaj tus kabmob kis mus rau lwm qhov tsis tuaj yeem txiav txim siab, nws yog qhov tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum tau ceev faj thiab npaj. Los ntawm kev nkag siab txog cov xwm txheej uas ua rau muaj kev tshwm sim thiab kev sib kis ntawm cov kab mob sib kis, thiab los ntawm kev ntsuas kev ua haujlwm ntawm ob tus neeg thiab thoob ntiaj teb, peb tuaj yeem ua haujlwm kom txo qis cov kev pheej hmoo thiab ua kom muaj kev noj qab haus huv yav tom ntej rau txhua tus.