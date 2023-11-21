Dab tsi yog qhov txawv ntawm qhov tau txais COVID-19 tom qab txhaj tshuaj?
Raws li kev siv tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 txuas ntxiv mus thoob ntiaj teb, ntau tus neeg xav paub txog qhov ua tau zoo ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kev tiv thaiv kab mob. Thaum cov tshuaj tiv thaiv yog tsim los tiv thaiv tus kab mob, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom nkag siab tias tsis muaj tshuaj tiv thaiv yog 100% ruam. Hauv tsab xov xwm no, peb yuav tshawb nrhiav qhov txawv ntawm qhov tau txais COVID-19 tom qab txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv thiab hais qee cov lus nug uas nquag nug.
Nkag siab txog kev siv tshuaj tiv thaiv
Kev siv tshuaj tiv thaiv yog hais txog qhov muaj peev xwm ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv los tiv thaiv kev kis kab mob lossis txo qhov mob hnyav. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 tam sim no tau tso cai siv thaum muaj xwm txheej ceev tau pom tias muaj txiaj ntsig zoo hauv kev sim tshuaj, txij li 70% mus rau ntau dua 95%. Cov ntaub ntawv no qhia txog kev txo qis ntawm kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev tsim cov tsos mob COVID-19 piv rau cov uas tsis tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv.
Qhov txawv ntawm kev kis kab mob
Txawm hais tias tus nqi ua tau zoo, kev sib kis tseem tuaj yeem tshwm sim. Kev kis tus kab mob kis tau yog hais txog ib kis ntawm COVID-19 uas tshwm sim hauv ib tus neeg tau txhaj tshuaj tag nrho. Txawm li cas los xij, nws tseem ceeb heev uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias cov xwm txheej no tsis tshua muaj. Raws li cov ntaub ntawv los ntawm ntau qhov kev tshawb fawb, qhov txawv ntawm qhov tau txais COVID-19 tom qab txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv qis dua piv rau cov uas tsis tau txhaj tshuaj.
Tej yam uas cuam tshuam txog kev kis kab mob
Ntau yam tuaj yeem cuam tshuam qhov tshwm sim ntawm kev kis kab mob. Cov no suav nrog theem ntawm kev sib kis hauv zej zog, muaj qhov hloov pauv tshiab, kev tiv thaiv tus kheej, thiab lub sijhawm dhau mus txij li kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum tau ua raws li cov lus qhia txog kev noj qab haus huv rau pej xeem, xws li hnav lub qhov ncauj qhov ntswg thiab xyaum kev nyob sib nrug deb, txawm tias tom qab txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kom txo qis kev pheej hmoo kis mob.
Lus nug cov lus nug
Q: Kuv puas tuaj yeem kis tau tus kab mob COVID-19 tom qab txhaj tshuaj tag?
A: Txawm tias muaj kev kis kab mob kis tau, lawv tsis tshua muaj. Kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv txo qis kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev kis kab mob thiab mob hnyav.
Q: Kuv yuav ua li cas yog tias kuv muaj cov tsos mob ntawm COVID-19 tom qab txhaj tshuaj?
A: Yog tias koj muaj cov tsos mob, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom tau txais kev kuaj thiab ua raws li cov lus qhia ntawm cov kws kho mob. Txawm hais tias koj tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv tag nrho, nws muaj peev xwm kis tus kab mob mus rau lwm tus.
Q: Puas yog txhua qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv zoo sib npaug los tiv thaiv kev kis kab mob?
A: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv sib txawv muaj qhov sib txawv ntawm qhov ua tau zoo, tab sis tag nrho cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tau tso cai tau pom tias muaj txiaj ntsig zoo hauv kev txo qis kev pheej hmoo kis mob thiab mob hnyav.
Hauv kev xaus, thaum muaj kev sib kis tuaj yeem tshwm sim, qhov txawv ntawm qhov tau txais COVID-19 tom qab txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv qis dua piv rau cov uas tsis tau txhaj tshuaj. Kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv tseem yog ib qho cuab yeej tseem ceeb hauv kev tswj kev kis tus kab mob thiab txo qhov hnyav ntawm tus kab mob. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum tau ceev faj, ua raws li cov lus qhia txog kev noj qab haus huv rau pej xeem, thiab sab laj nrog kws kho mob rau txhua qhov kev txhawj xeeb lossis lus nug txog COVID-19 thiab kev txhaj tshuaj.